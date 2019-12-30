Kay's Way...

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Ashlyn, myself, Paisley, and Layla. And Eric too but he was napping in his annual “turkey coma”.
I hope that the Holiday Season was as good to you as it was to my family.
Well maybe a little better since we have been battling colds. Other than that I can’t complain too much.
We spent both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day surrounded by family. My amazing parents hosted our annual family Christmas gift exchange on Christmas Eve. My mom and brother made a roaster full of chili and my dad made yummy oyster stew. Then we took turns opening gifts from youngest to oldest. That has been our tradition for years.
Christmas morning arrived and our girls made Santa’s nice list once again. Nothing is better than the excitement of Christmas morning. After Eric, our girls, and myself opened gifts that we got each other we headed back out to my parents for Christmas Dinner.
We made it to our annual Christmas movie and watched Spies in Disguise at the Alliance Theater. It was a really cute movie and I recommend going to see it.
After that we went back out to my parents house to play a few games.
New Year’s will hopefully be relaxing so we can all get over our sickness.
May your 2020 be filled with love, laughter, family, and faith. ~Ledger Editor, Kay Bakkehaug
