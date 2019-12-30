Kay's Way...

My mom and dad (Debi and Roger Bakkehaug) both worked really hard to try to get a good picture of the girls and I late on Christmas Day. Paisley was exhausted and did not want to cooperate at all. The angles from mom's phone were better and you could see more of Layla... However Paisley had been playing with her phone all day and had gotten something on the lens!

And of course, Eric was napping.

There's never a dull moment with a 16, 12, 2 year old and an often uncooperative 39 year old. But I wouldn't trade it for anything!