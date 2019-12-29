KEEP ALLIANCE BEAUTIFUL: Carter's embraces recycling

Greg and Lisa Carter have owned their own hardware store for just over 13 years, since buying Roller’s Hardware Sept. 26, 2006. The couple has embraced recycling since becoming Carter’s Home, Hardware and Appliance at their new location this fall.
The store recycles all their cardboard shipped from 20-25 suppliers, Greg explained. Other suppliers use plastic totes. He said they started doing cardboard when they hired Rich Pascale in October. Greg said the store has a long-standing relationship with Kathy Worley, the KAB executive director, who paints all their windows.
“We support KAB whenever we can,” Greg commented.
“I think it’s important we do our part,” Greg said. “I remember when the land fill was half the size it was. If we can help keep the landfill smaller by recycling cardboard we’ll do it as long as we can. As long as KAB will keep picking it up.”
Before the move Greg said they really did not have that much cardboard.
“We used the appliance boxes for garbage and took it right out to the dump,” he said.“I was kind of a beaver, beaver mentality, we’d always done it this way, why change?
"Rich Pascale was kind of the driving force. He contacted KAB about the receptacles.We were so busy doing other stuff it was the last thing on my mind and Rich kind of took the bull by the horns.”
Greg said he is open to new things and if “you guys have something to do to help we can definitely do that.
