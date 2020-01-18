Shelmadine Print Shop has been open at Fourth and Box Butte for two years. The screen printing business owned by Tim and Brooke Shalmadine has found innovative ways to handle their flow of cardboard.
“We have a lot of cardboard,” Brooke said. “All our apparel comes in cardboard boxes.” They send their jobs back out in the same boxes.
Some of the extra boxes have been turned into shelving for excess stock in their shop.
She said they utilize Keep Alliance Beautiful to pick up cardboard as well.
The shop also uses green products for chemicals to reclaim screens and reuse them.
They have recently switched to canvas bags. Shoppers can bring them back or use them for shopping. “We are going to try to market to people if they have no more use for canvas bags bring them back,” she said.
“As a business in particular we just have a social responsibility to be environmentally friendly,” Brooke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.