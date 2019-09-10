Many of you may know, but for those of you who do not, my husband Kyle and I are relocating to North Carolina and this was my last week as the Education Coordinator for Keep Alliance Beautiful.
I remember starting this job three years ago and having a list of programs that needed to get back up and running. I remember timidly sitting at my desk, not knowing how to start, or who to reach out to. I started with a few emails, the responses rolled in, and the rest is history. The truth is, this community made my job easy. Well, maybe not easy, but getting people on board was never a problem. When I started, I was always nervous to ask for help or partnership, but I soon learned that this community is full of energetic people who are happy to try something new.
While training my successor, Kari Bargen, this week, I said, “You’ll be surprised how many people say yes”. In fact, sitting here now, I can’t even think of a single time someone said no. Sometimes partnerships or ideas didn’t pan out or dissolved over time, but everyone was always willing to give it a shot. Perhaps the most prized “yeses” I ever received were from the several teachers who participated in programs and allowed me some of their valuable class time to come in and give presentations. I always appreciated their willingness to let me speak with their students.
I want to say thank you to everyone who made this job such a joy for me these last few years. I won’t start with names because I’ll miss someone, so I hope you know who you are and how important you are to me. I feel like we did a lot in three years, but it wouldn’t have been possible without everyone who helped me. I had trust and encouragement from my co-workers at KAB, I had willing partners in the community, and I had great kids whose enthusiastic participation never ceased to amaze and impress me.
Leaving this community and the people I love is painful, but I am excited for what comes next. Through this job, I’ve learned a lot about myself and what I’m capable of achieving. Truly, it has helped me to grow up and I’m excited to move forward with a new sense of confidence. I am thankful that I feel comfortable leaving my projects and programs with Kari and I feel confident that she’ll do a great job and bring a new set of ideas to the table.
I can’t begin to really say how much I’ll miss Alliance so I’ll just say this: Thank you for all of the fun, hard work, growth, friendship, and learning that happened over the last three years. Thank you for everything.
