The article about the 30th Anniversary of the Hemingford Community Care Center was well written and an interesting article, however, there were a few facts missing from the story. Number one was the idea for building a nursing home in Hemingford was brought before the Village Board by long-time resident and business owner, Gloria Rosenberger. Shortly thereafter, Margot Yardley of rural Hemingford, and Lynn Ustohal Betka and brother Anthony Ustohol, who were raised east of Hemingford, made the donation of property to the city, solely for the construction of a Care Facility. This property had been owned for over 40 years by their father and grandfather, Russell Miller, himself a lifelong resident, business owner, and farmer. Without this donation, the Care Center may not have happened at that time.
Gloria Rosenberger and myself conducted a survey of area R.N.’s and LPN’s asking how many might be willing to work at the Care Center. Of nearly 30 persons surveyed, all said they would have a strong desire to be employed and care for their friends and neighbors in Hemingford. This information was only part of the testimony given at Lincoln before the Nebraska Department of Health. More than two dozen persons made the three bus trips to Lincoln. Because of the total support of the citizens of Hemingford and the Village Board, we were fortunate that a license was granted.
Sincerely,
Diane K. Olson
