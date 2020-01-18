The Bobcat wrestling team came off of Christmas break with a good showing. Friday Hemingford defeated Mitchell 53 to 27 in a home dual. Jumping out to a 24 to 0 team score was made possible by a couple of forfeits and a couple of quality pins by the upper-weight classes. Jr. Emma Gomez fired up the crowd with a pin in the first period. The dual concluded with a hard fought match between Isaiah Bryner and Justin Chasek, a match that ended in a loss for the Bobcats, but showed off the grit and fight that this team has.
The Bobcat nation traveled to Garden County on Saturday against 20 other teams. It is an important tournament that features several of the eventual C-4 district competitors. Still missing a couple of seniors in the lineup they finished 5th, but only 8 points out of 3rd. Alex Neefe finished 4th, Creel Weber, Tyler Coleman, and Isaiah Bryner placed 3rd. Luke Honstein and Jake Sellman finished the day in 2nd place. Hayden McDonald Won the 145 lb. JV bracket.
I think we are about to whip this cold and cough and hopefully we will be back to 100% in our lineup for the rest of the season. The winter break set us back a step or two, so as we continue to get back into competition shape, we are looking forward to making a strong drive towards the post season tournaments. We have 3 duals in Mullen on Friday night against. The host Mullen, Southeast Wyoming, and Hyannis. Then on Saturday we drive on over to Dunning for the Knight Invite. This an important tournament as far as several District implications matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.