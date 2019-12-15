Bobcats face off with Mustangs 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 2 Kenny Wyland shoots a free-throw, while Alex Plog anxiously waits behind, during the varsity boys game against Gordon-Rushville. Kyla Walker completely tore her ACL during last years basketball season. She was able to return this season and is aiming her free-throw during the girls game against Gordon-Rushville. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save H emingford Bobcat Basketball kicked off on Friday, Dec. 6 on the Bobcat’s home court. The boys fell to the Mustangs with a score of 34-47. Lady Cats had a close game but couldn’t pull out the win. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Mustang Cats Zoology Sport Face Off Bobcat Boys Home Court In Case You Missed It +2 Sports Bobcats face off with Mustangs News Box Butte County Livestock Judging Team goes to Louisville Sports Junior Wrestlers take to the mats Sports Football Season in the Books × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TRENDING NOW Good Luck in Louisville Box Butte County Livestock Judgers Football Season in the Books promotion Big Bucks Photo Contest promotion Readers' Choice 2019 promotion Fall Sports 2019 promotion College Bound July 2019 More Latest Local Offers Tando Insurance Plan G Medicare Supplements have the best coverage Panhandle Lawn Care LLC. is offering residential snow removal for Call The Snell Boys Electrical, Plumbing, Heating, A/C & Water Contests & Events Pro Football Contest College Football Contest
