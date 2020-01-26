Bobcats' Mackenzie Chancellor honored on senior night

During Parent Night/Day on Saturday, January 18, 2020, Mackenzie Chancellor proudly presented her parents Daniel and Amanda Chancellor with flowers as them and her brother Brandon escorted her as the one and only Hemingford Bobcat Senior Girls Basketball Player.

Mackenzie has always loved the sport and has been playing basketball as a Bobcat since the Third Grade.

These three are proud to be Mackenzie’s biggest cheerleaders and always enjoy showing their support. If any of you are friends with Amanda then you may have seen a picture, or two, or 10 after each one of the Bobcat games.

Mackenzie recently began helping at the Hemingford Community Care Center for the Hemingford Public School’s School-to-Work Program and is thinking about pursuing a career in nursing as she has fallin’ in love with working with the residents.

Time will tell what the future has for this longtime Bobcat but one thing is for sure... she will be missed by many out on the basketball court.

Good luck on the rest of the season Mackenzie and the rest of the Bobcats.