Box Butte County Fair 5K Memorial Fun Run/Walk Set

The BBCF 5k Memorial fun Run/Walk is being planned for Saturday, August 8th.
This year we will be honoring:
Lois Collins
Bruce Engel
Barbara Messersmith
Steven Messersmith
Boyd Nye
Steven Pfeiffer
Rosie Stricker
Keri Votruba
Dale Wood
The start AND finish lines will be on the west side of City Park, with an out-and-back course to avoid major highways.
Registration will begin at 6:45am at the park. Walkers will start at 7:15 am and the runners at 7:30 am.
Our first priority is our community’s safety. We will take extra precautions to avoid gathering in crowds. To help avoid crowds at the registration tables, head to the BBCF website for a quick online form that can be filled out through July 11th.
On race day, please bring your check made out to BBCF, and pick up your t-shirt and bib number. You can also mail or drop off your check to the Fair office any time before race day.
This will also help us gauge how many t-shirts to order. If you pre-register online, or mail or drop off your printed registration form to the Fair Office by July 11th, you will be guaranteed a t-shirt on race day.
Race registration continues up until 7:15am on race day, but we can’t guarantee a t-shirt after July 11th.
For more info please contact:
Michaela Gasseling 487-5854
Fair Office 487-5223
