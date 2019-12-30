Hemingford Bobcat Wrestlers performed well at the Bridgeport-Sidney Wrestling Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 21st.
Carter Buchheit 2nd
Tyler Coleman 3rd
Alex Neefe 4th
Tayson Ernesti 5th
Jake Sellman 6th
Luke Honstein 6th
As a team they placed sixth among the sixteen teams competing.
Team Scores:
Ogallala 180.5
Bridgeport 174.5
Sterling High School 155.5
Sidney 151.0
Burns 120.5
Holdredge 117.0
Hemingford 105.5
Cheyenne East JV 72.0
Chase Co. 55.0
Mitchell 50.0
Kimball 33.0
Minatare 31.0
Scottsbluff JV 25.5
Alliance JV 23.0
Hay Springs 4.0
Sioux Co. 4.0
Bridgeport-Sidney Invite 2019 Results for Hemingford
106
Tayson Ernesti (9-5) placed 5th and scored 17.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Tayson Ernesti (Hemingford) 9-5 won by fall over Riley Picket Pin (Alliance JV) 0-2 (Fall 0:33)
- Quarterfinal - Aden Young (Sterling High School) 10-3 won by fall over Tayson Ernesti (Hemingford) 9-5 (Fall 1:06)
- Cons. Round 2 - Tayson Ernesti (Hemingford) 9-5 won by fall over Kayden Thompson (Alliance JV) 0-3 (Fall 0:56)
- Cons. Semi - Tayson Ernesti (Hemingford) 9-5 won by fall over Thomas (TC) Hughson (Mitchell) 7-8 (Fall 4:10)
- 5th Place Match - Tayson Ernesti (Hemingford) 9-5 won by fall over Baylen Smith (Burns) 8-6 (Fall 2:48)
113
Creel Weber (5-8) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Cole Stokey (Ogallala) 15-7 won by fall over Creel Weber (Hemingford) 5-8 (Fall 1:00)
- Cons. Round 1 - Creel Weber (Hemingford) 5-8 won by fall over Nathan Sarters (Cheyenne East JV) 0-2 (Fall 3:15)
- Cons. Round 2 - Lazaro Perez (Ogallala) 5-4 won by fall over Creel Weber (Hemingford) 5-8 (Fall 2:44)
120
Richard Moeller (2-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Richard Moeller (Hemingford) 2-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Chance Cooper (Bridgeport) 9-2 won by fall over Richard Moeller (Hemingford) 2-4 (Fall 0:22)
- Cons. Round 2 - Jaydan Janssen (Holdredge) 5-8 won by fall over Richard Moeller (Hemingford) 2-4 (Fall 0:22)
126
Brycen Schock (2-6) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jr Aguilar (Gering ) 3-1 won by fall over Brycen Schock (Hemingford) 2-6 (Fall 1:03)
- Cons. Round 1 - Brycen Schock (Hemingford) 2-6 won by fall over Cade Wiese (Holdredge) 3-5 (Fall 0:54)
- Cons. Round 2 - Jerzie Menke (Bridgeport) 7-5 won by fall over Brycen Schock (Hemingford) 2-6 (Fall 2:44)
138
Carter Buchheit (10-3) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Carter Buchheit (Hemingford) 10-3 won by fall over Devin Hughes (Alliance JV) 0-2 (Fall 2:58)
- Quarterfinal - Carter Buchheit (Hemingford) 10-3 won by fall over Carver Powers (Holdredge) 3-9 (Fall 1:53)
- Semifinal - Carter Buchheit (Hemingford) 10-3 won by fall over Paul Houser (Sidney) 12-7 (Fall 3:04)
- 1st Place Match - Nate Rocheleau (Gering ) 15-2 won by fall over Carter Buchheit (Hemingford) 10-3 (Fall 2:29)
145
Luke Honstein (10-8) placed 6th and scored 12.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Albert Stone (Gering ) 8-4 won by fall over Luke Honstein (Hemingford) 10-8 (Fall 3:08)
- Cons. Round 1 - Luke Honstein (Hemingford) 10-8 won by fall over Zavyer White (Burns) 0-2 (Fall 2:01)
- Cons. Round 2 - Luke Honstein (Hemingford) 10-8 won by fall over Trey Schindler (Kimball) 11-6 (Fall 3:59)
- Cons. Semi - Luke Honstein (Hemingford) 10-8 won by fall over Blake Wyatt (Ogallala) 4-8 (Fall 0:47)
- 5th Place Match - Albert Stone (Gering ) 8-4 won by fall over Luke Honstein (Hemingford) 10-8 (Fall 2:05)
145JV
Hayden McDonald (2-5) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Hayden McDonald (Hemingford) 2-5 won by fall over Jesse Dunn (Sioux Co.) 3-7 (Fall 3:39)
- Quarterfinal - Carmelo Timblin (Gering ) 5-5 won by fall over Hayden McDonald (Hemingford) 2-5 (Fall 1:24)
- Cons. Round 2 - Hayden McDonald (Hemingford) 2-5 won by fall over Tristen Whited (Sidney) 0-6 (Fall 1:28)
- Cons. Semi - Caden Knutson (Mitchell) 5-5 won by fall over Hayden McDonald (Hemingford) 2-5 (Fall 0:32)
152 JV
Keagan Hitchcock (2-6) placed 2nd.
- Round 1 - Keagan Hitchcock (Hemingford) 2-6 won by fall over Angel Rosas (Sterling High School) 0-2 (Fall 0:39)
- Round 3 - Jobe Brunkhorst (Ogallala) 4-1 won by fall over Keagan Hitchcock (Hemingford) 2-6 (Fall 2:34)
160
Tyler Coleman (10-3) placed 3rd and scored 15.5 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Coleman (Hemingford) 10-3 won by major decision over Isaiah Lawrence (Cheyenne East JV) 2-2 (MD 13-3)
- Quarterfinal - Tyler Coleman (Hemingford) 10-3 won by tech fall over Trae Skiles (Ogallala) 5-4 (TF-1.5 3:30 (17-1))
- Semifinal - Jacob Awiszus (Gering ) 12-4 won by fall over Tyler Coleman (Hemingford) 10-3 (Fall 1:07)
- 3rd Place Match - Tyler Coleman (Hemingford) 10-3 won by decision over Hunter Skalsky (Ogallala) 9-9 (Dec 7-3)
170
Alex Neefe (6-7) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Alex Neefe (Hemingford) 6-7 won by fall over Cooper Smith (Cheyenne East JV) 1-2 (Fall 0:53)
- Quarterfinal - Alex Neefe (Hemingford) 6-7 won by fall over Aurora Griebel (Chase Co.) 2-12 (Fall 1:10)
- Semifinal - Josh Warren (Bridgeport) 18-0 won by fall over Alex Neefe (Hemingford) 6-7 (Fall 0:34)
- 3rd Place Match - Brady Robb (Sidney) 10-3 won by fall over Alex Neefe (Hemingford) 6-7 (Fall 1:38)
195
Jake Sellman (11-6) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jake Sellman (Hemingford) 11-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Hunter DeVoe (Ogallala) 9-9 won by fall over Jake Sellman (Hemingford) 11-6 (Fall 1:56)
- Cons. Round 2 - Jake Sellman (Hemingford) 11-6 won by fall over Trey Bower (Cheyenne East JV) 1-2 (Fall 4:08)
- Cons. Semi - Jake Sellman (Hemingford) 11-6 won by fall over Hunter Ahrendt (Sidney) 6-7 (Fall 1:18)
- 5th Place Match - Zander Hottell (Burns) 4-1 won by decision over Jake Sellman (Hemingford) 11-6 (Dec 11-5)
220
Jett Eggers (3-4) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jett Eggers (Hemingford) 3-4 won by fall over Ruger Barrett (Burns) 0-6 (Fall 0:41)
- Quarterfinal - Drew Book (Sterling High School) 10-0 won by fall over Jett Eggers (Hemingford) 3-4 (Fall 0:47)
- Cons. Round 2 - Jett Eggers (Hemingford) 3-4 won by fall over Deiondre Lopez (Scottsbluff JV) 1-2 (Fall 0:40)
- Cons. Semi - Iziah Blanco (Gering ) 8-5 won by fall over Jett Eggers (Hemingford) 3-4 (Fall 2:55)
220 JV
Brayden McGowan (2-3) placed 4th.
- Round 1 - Trenton Jenkins (Scottsbluff JV) 2-1 won by fall over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 2-3 (Fall 1:43)
- Round 2 - Jake Abrams (Scottsbluff JV) 3-0 won by fall over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 2-3 (Fall 1:45)
- Round 3 - Dallas Harrigfeld (Burns) 1-2 won by fall over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 2-3 (Fall 1:07)
