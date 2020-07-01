Online voting for the Carnegie Arts Center Chalk the Block contest has ended.
“We were so delighted to see how many community members of all ages got out their chalk and joined us in decorating the sidewalks with beautiful and imaginative creations,” said Carnegie Arts Center Director Kyren Gibson.
The winners of the contest are as follows: Riley Owens in Pre-K, Aubree Clark in K-2nd grade, Isabel Rutowski in 3rd-5th grade, Ayvrie Waldron in 6-8th grade, Nic Waldron in High School, and Kyren Gibson in the adult category.
Winners of the contest each received a certificate for an 8” ice cream cake. Certificates were graciously donated by Dairy Queen of Alliance for winners of each category!
“In total, we had twenty-two participants enter their creations,” Gibson said.
Contest voting took place on Facebook from June 5th to June 12th. Community members were invited to view the artworks in each age category and cast their votes.
The Carnegie Arts Center is open 10-4pm Tuesday through Saturdays. If you have any questions, feel free to call 308-762-4571.
“We want to thank Dairy Queen of Alliance for their generous donation and support of arts in Alliance. We also want to thank the Nebraska Arts Council, Hemingford Ledger, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Peter Kiewit Foundation, Dillon Foundation, Snow Redfern Foundation, Mission Store, and C.A. Story foundation for their generous grant support that ensures arts opportunities exist in Alliance!!!,” Gibson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.