Football Season in the Books

Bobcat Head Football Coach Jordan Haas wrapped up his 10th season coaching the Hemingford Bobcat Football Team.
When asked how this season went he said, “I think it went well.”
“We won more games than we lost, we had a chance to compete for a district championship, and we played in the playoffs; All positive things as far as wins and losses.”
Did the team grow as a whole?
“Hopefully, that question will be more apparent during winter and spring sports and during next season. We definitely had things that we improved on during the season. As a whole I think our football team was better in the last game than in the first game.”
For the first playoff game the team headed to Benkelman, Nebraska to take on Dundy County Stratton.
“We ran into a tough Dundy County Stratton team that is now going to be playing in the quarterfinals of the playoffs,” Haas said. “We played well at times but not well enough to beat a really good team like them.”
How was the feeling on the field?
“During the first half we were in the game and it was a GREAT atmosphere. The crowd was really into the game and it was a lot of fun. It went back and forth and we did some really nice things. The feeling at the end of the game when the outcome has been decided is a little disbelief that the end is so close. We spend a lot of hours working and it all ends suddenly and it is a shock to the system.”
Were you prepared going in?
“Yes, we felt like we had a few things offensively and defensively that we could do to take advantage of how they play. We made some mental mistakes offensively which took us out of those plans and on defense we had a hard time winning one on one battles on the edge. Like I said DCS is a very good team and you have to play extremely well to beat a very good team. They played better than us that night and they got to continue their season.”
The Bobcats fell to Dundy County Stratton by a score of 50 to 12.
As for next year, Coach Haas said, “I would like to expect that we will field another competitive team. We want to compete for a district championship and another playoff berth. Those goals will be determined by how good our off season is. In football the biggest gains come during the offseason and if we can have a good offseason in our other sports and then follow it up by making ourselves better in the weight room I believe we will be right back in contention for those goals.”
