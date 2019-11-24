Good Luck in Louisville Box Butte County Livestock Judgers

The Box Butte County Livestock Judging Team took first place during the State Competition held at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in June. As winners they could select one of the National Competitions and they chose to go to the biggest livestock judging competition in the Nation taking place next week in Louisville, KY.
Team members Jayce Meyring, Wade Sanders, Jayda Meyring, and Macala Hood are pictured with the cake that was presented to them by the Box Butte County 4-H Board.
