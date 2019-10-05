Gordon-Rushville Invite 2019

Jayme Clark
Bobcats Cross Country Coach
Last Thursday the Hemingford Cross Country team was back in action at the Gordon-Rushville invite held at the Gordon Golf Course. Other teams present included Chadron, Cody-Kilgore, Crawford, Gordon-Rushville, Mitchell, Mullen, Pine Ridge, and Valentine.
Carlye Kresl turned in another stellar performance. She brought home another medal, placing 6th out of 30 runners with a time of 10:35. Serenity Dillard had a great day. She placed 22nd with a time of 13:08.
Dawson Christopherson led the Jr. High Bobcats. He placed 14th out of 30 runners with a time of 10:41. Gavin Bell was 23rd with a time of 11:59, Drew Varner was 24th time a time of 12:23, and Bode Cornish was 25th with a time of 13:16.
For the first time in a few years, the Lady Bobcats were able to score as a team. Four runners must cross the finish line in order to have a team score. Hemingford earned 4th place. Jori Stewart continues to pace the Bobcats. She finished in 6th place out of 37 runners with a time of 23:26. Destiny Hanson also had one of her best races this season. She placed 11th with a time of 23:57. Catherine Bryner came in 20th with a time of 25:30, and Kyla Walker was 31st with her season best time of 28:44.
During the Varsity Boys race, the Bobcats ran in a solid pack. Isaiah Bryner was the first to cross the finish line for the Bobcats. He finished 11th overall with a time of 19:58. Jacob Clouse was 14th at 20:33, John Ansley was 15th at 20:40, Braden Christopherson was 19th in 21:09, Jaydon Walker was 20th in 21:10, Zane Hinman was 35th in 22:19, Luke Honstein was 43rd in 23:15, and Taren Hunter was 54th in 26:29.
