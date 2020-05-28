The Hemingford Booster Club offers two $500 scholarships to Hemingford Seniors who have participated in at least two extracurricular activities in high school and plan on furthering their education at a college of their choice. We ask the students to write an essay describing how being involved in extracurricular activities has influenced their high school career, what they could do to encourage others to participate in the various extracurricular activities, and their plans for the future. These applications are then sent off to be judged by a third party who is not affiliated with Hemingford or the Hemingford schools in any way.
This year’s recipients selected for the scholarships are Jori Stewart and Rashell Neefe.
Congratulations ladies! Thank you for being standup Bobcats and good luck on your future endeavors.
