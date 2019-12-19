Hemingford wrestlers compete in Brush, Gordon/Rushville Invite

The Bobcat wrestling team traveled to two different meets last week. Coach Pete Gomez took six wrestlers to JV meet in Brush, Colorado.
The JVs traveling were Richard Moeller, Hayden McDonald, Brayden McGowen, Emma Gomez, Jett Eggers, and Xavier Robb.
“They all got some valuable experience that only comes from getting in some mat time,” said Coach Todd Westover.
Most of the wrestling team attended the Gordon/Rushville Invite where Hemingford finished 3rd as a team behind Valentine and Bridgeport.
Jake Sellman was the lone Champion in the 14 team tournament. Tayson Ernesti placed 6th, Creel Weber and Alex Neefe placed 4th, Carter Buhheit and Isaiah Bryner placed 3rd.
The Bobcat’s travel to a triangular on Thursday with Gordon/Rushville and the host team Bridgeport. The wrestling team will conclude their pre-Christmas campaign returning to Bridgeport on Saturday to compete at the Sidney/Bridgeport Invite.
