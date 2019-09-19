Monday-September 23rd
Dress Up Day: A Day at the Beach
Wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt, snorkel gear, lifeguard apparel, fishing gear, and water wings! This will be an all or nothing judgement call for points for the spirit stick!
Coronation at 6:30 at the grandstands. Parents and community members are welcome.
After coronation, community members are asked to leave so that students may enjoy their bar-be-que, bonfire, and burning of the “H”.
* Seniors and Juniors bring Hot Dogs
* Sophomores and Freshman bring Buns
* 7th and 8th Graders bring a bag of Chips
* EVERYONE bring their own pop, water, or gatorade
* If you want a chair, bring your own!
Tuesday-September 24th
Dress Up Day: All things Country
Wear your camo outfits, hunting gear, overalls and muck boots, camping duds, or anything in between! Earn points for your class for the spirit stick!
Activity: Volleyball Triangular at home starting at 5:00 pm
****Classes will be decorating the halls to represent the theme!
Wednesday-September 25th
Dress Up Day: Welcome to the Jungle or Blast off to Space
Wear your safari gear, dress like an elephant, Indiana Jones, George of the Jungle, or Tarzan
Or dress like Space Jam, Star Wars, or Queen of the Galaxy!
Activity: Color run at the golf course at 1:00 for grades 7-12. Olympic games on the grass green immediately following.
Thursday-September 26th
Dress Up Day: Living in the Wild, Wild West
Kick it up with cowboy boots, chaps, spurs, and cowboy hats.
Be a gangster in a pinstriped suit, or a sheriff taking care of the town!
Activity: Cross Country at Gordon Rushville at 4:00, JH Football at Bayard at 5:00
Friday-September 27th
Dress Up Day: Cats Claw the Kimball Longhorns!
Wear all things red, black, and white for total Bobcat Spirit!
Activity: All school pep rally starting at 1:00.
Tailgates for the football game starting at 6:00
Football game starts at 7:00
Homecoming dance immediately following the game for grades 9-12
* Couples are $5.00
* Singles are $3.00
* Located in the little gym
* End of football game until 11:30
