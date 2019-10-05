Homecoming winners

Kay Bakkehaug
Ledger Editor
The cold drizzle couldn’t keep Bobcat fans away from the big Homecoming Football Game on Friday night. They just came prepared with their umbrellas, blankets, and jackets. There were also a lot of fans that enjoyed the game from the comfort of their vehicles all the way around the field.
“I thought the turnout was good,” said Head Coach Jordan Haas. “The tailgate fundraisers and mini cheer clinic brought a lot of people out and I was happy to see the support we had even though the weather wasn’t ideal.”
The drizzle stopped somewhere before halftime but the temperatures hovered in the 40’s.
“We were ready for the rain and cold,” Haas said. “Our kids were pumped during warm ups when it was raining harder and I don’t believe we had any issues with ball handling. The offense we like to run sets up well for cold and rain. Our kids did not let the weather affect them and we were able to make it a pretty happy homecoming.”
The Hemingford Bobcats were up against the Kimball Longhorns. Both teams going into the game with a 1-2 record with one win and two losses each.
“We definitely felt like if we could play well we had a chance to win,” Haas said. “Kimball had some really good athletes and we were able to take care of our responsibilities.”
The Bobcats walked away with the victory with the final score of 55 to 12. The Bobcats dominated the Longhorns on both sides of the ball.
“Offensively it was the way that the line was playing,” Haas said. “They were getting movement all night long and we were able to run the ball well. Defensively we were in position to make plays but missed some tackles at times. Any time you hold a team to 12 points you feel pretty good defensively.”
Overall Haas said, “After the first drive of the game we settled in and played pretty well. We didn’t look like we started the game very well. That has been a problem for us the past couple of weeks and we need to do better this week. The offensive line played very well throughout the game and the backs ran hard. Defensively we were in position a lot but didn’t always make the tackle. We will need to do better than that this week.”
The Bobcats head to Sutherland on Thursday, October 3 and play at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.