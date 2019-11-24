Junior Wrestlers take to the mats

On Thursday, Nov. 7, the junior high wrestlers traveled to Rushville to complete with nine other schools. Our squad consisted of 7 wrestlers this week competing against some really good competition.
At the end of the day, we had 2 wrestlers come home with a second-place medal respectively for their weight classes. For having a really inexperienced team they wrestled really well. Boady Cornish won his first two matches on the year. Jonathan Fritzler and Dax Powell both wrestled very well earning their second-place medals against some really good wrestlers.
All of the wrestlers showed some improvement since the meet in Banner County. As we look ahead we will prepare next week to wrestle at our home tournament on Thursday with wrestling starting at 10 am. On Saturday, Nov. 16, we will travel to Lusk, Wyoming for the first time to compete against some different schools that we typically don’t see. Overall the coaches are proud of the effort the wrestlers give every day and are looking forward to what the future holds.
Wrestler - Wins - Loses - Place (DNP=Did not place)
Boady Cornish, 2-2, 3rd
Annabell Greiwank, 0-4, DNP
Nathan Randolph, 0-3, DNP
Jonathan Fritzler, 2-1, 2nd
Dax Powell, 2-1, 2nd
Isabell Gomez, 1-3, DNP
Michael Helmnick, 0-3, DNP
