Junior Wrestlers take to the mats

Hemingford Bobcat Junior High Wrestlers Isabell Gomez, Jonathan Fritzler, Boady Cornish, Dax Powell, Annabell Greiwank, Michael Helmnick, Drew Varner, and Nathan Randolph

On Thursday, Nov. 7, the junior high wrestlers traveled to Rushville to complete with nine other schools. Our squad consisted of 7 wrestlers this week competing against some really good competition.

At the end of the day, we had 2 wrestlers come home with a second-place medal respectively for their weight classes. For having a really inexperienced team they wrestled really well. Boady Cornish won his first two matches on the year. Jonathan Fritzler and Dax Powell both wrestled very well earning their second-place medals against some really good wrestlers.

All of the wrestlers showed some improvement since the meet in Banner County. As we look ahead we will prepare next week to wrestle at our home tournament on Thursday with wrestling starting at 10 am. On Saturday, Nov. 16, we will travel to Lusk, Wyoming for the first time to compete against some different schools that we typically don’t see. Overall the coaches are proud of the effort the wrestlers give every day and are looking forward to what the future holds.

Wrestler - Wins - Loses - Place (DNP=Did not place)

Boady Cornish, 2-2, 3rd

Annabell Greiwank, 0-4, DNP

Nathan Randolph, 0-3, DNP

Jonathan Fritzler, 2-1, 2nd

Dax Powell, 2-1, 2nd

Isabell Gomez, 1-3, DNP

Michael Helmnick, 0-3, DNP

Sign Up for Star-Herald.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.