Junior Wrestlers take to the mats

Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW RETURNING TO SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THROUGH TUESDAY... .POTENTIAL WINTER STORM IS ANTICIPATED TO BRING HEAVY ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL AND BLOWING SNOW TO THE AREA LATER TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 9 INCHES. BLOWING SNOW WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE ON TUESDAY WITH WIND GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * WHERE...NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE HOLIDAY COMMUTERS. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 15 BELOW ZERO COULD RESULT IN HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&