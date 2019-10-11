Leapin’ the Competition

Jayme Clark
Bobcats Cross Country Coach
The Hemingford Cross Country runners had a busy week as they traveled to Bayard last Thursday and again this past Tuesday.
At the Mark Matthews Memorial Invitational, Carlye Kresl had another great day. She led the Jr. High girls finishing in 2nd place with a time of 13:01. Serenity Dillard finished in 16th with a time of 15:26. There were 29 girls in the race.
In the Boys Middle School race, Dawson Christopherson brought home some hardware. He finished in 9th place with a time of 12:33. Boady Hunter placed 15th with a time of 13:21, Gavin Bell finished in 22nd with a time of 14:05, Nathan Randolph was 27th with a time of 15:25, and Bode Cornish was 32nd with a time of 16:30.
The Girls Varsity were down a couple of runners, but that didn’t stop our Bobcats from earning some big personal records. Jori Stewart had her season best time of 23:00, while finishing in 7th place. Catherine Bryner wasn’t too far behind, finishing in 16th with a time of 24:10.
The Boys Varsity ended up placing 2nd place overall, finishing just behind Torrington. Isaiah Bryner has continued to be a strong leader for the team. He placed 10th place with a time of 19:29. John Ansley finished in 13th at 19:44, Jaydon Walker finished in 16th with a time of 20:02, Zane Hinman was 28th in 22:00, Luke Honstein was 29th in 22:05, and Taren Hunter finished in 40th with a time of 24:38.
This past Tuesday, the Bobcats traveled to Bayard once again to compete in the Western Trails Conference meet. This was the last meet of the year for our Jr. High runners.
Once again, Carlye Kresl had a great meet. She placed 3rd with a time of 13:25 to end her Jr. High career. Serenity Dillard placed 16th with a time of 15:17, almost ten seconds faster than she ran on the same course just four days prior.
Dawson Christopherson looked strong throughout his race and was just missed earning a medal. He placed 11th with a time of 12:36. Boady Hunter earned 16th place with a time of 13:26, Gavin Bell was 24th in 15:01, Nathan Randolph was 31st with a time of 16:50 and Bode Cornish was 35th with a time of 17:45.
During the Varsity Girls race, Jori Stewart continued to lead the Bobcats. She earned conference honors, finishing in 7th place with a time of 23:37. Catherine Bryner finished in 16th place with a time of 25:14.
The boys team continues to show grit as the season starts to wind down. Isaiah Bryner once again was the pace setter for Hemingford. He placed 11th with a time of 19:55. Jacob Clouse finished 14th at 20:23, John Ansley was 19th at 20:56, Jaydon Walker was 22nd at 21:21, Luke Honstein was 26th at 22:43, Zane Hinman was 32nd at 23:59, and Taren Hunter was 33rd at 24:25.
The Bobcats travel to Bridgeport next Thursday to compete the D6 District meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.