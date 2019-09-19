Running Those PR’s

Jayme Clark
Bobcats Cross Country Coach
Kimball Invite 2019
The Bobcat runners were back in action last Friday, September 13th, at the Kimball Invite. Teams present at this meet include Bayard, Bridgeport, Cheyenne South, Creek Valley, Kimball, Minitare, Mitchell, Morill, Pine Bluffs, Saratoga, Torrington, and Wheatland.
Carlye Kresl, for the second week in a row, brought home a medal for the Bobcats. She placed 5th out of 42 girls with a time of 11:37.
Dawson Christopherson led the Jr. High Bobcats to a fifth place team finish. He placed 7th out of 55 runners with a time of 10:49. Boady Hunter was 21st with a time of 11:42, Gavin Bell was 37th with a time of 13:13, Nathan Randolph was 38th with a time of 13:14, Drew Varner was 48th with a time of 14:18, and Bode Cornish finished 50th at 14:42.
Up next, the Varsity Girls stepped up to the course. Jori Stewart continues to lead the Lady Bobcats. She placed 12th out of 58 girls, finishing with a time of 24:07. Destiny Hanson also had a great race, finishing in 37th, with a time of 27:41. She was over a minute faster than she was on this same course last year.
The Varsity Boys finished 4th as a team, only behind Wyoming schools. Isaiah Bryner led the way for the Bobcats, finishing 20th out of 67 runners, with a time of 20:32. Jaydon Walker was 29th with a 21:24, Jacob Clouse was 33rd with a 21:34, Braden Christopherson was 36th at 22:04, John Ansley was 37th at 22:05, Zane Hinman was 42nd at 23:10, Luke Honstein was 49th at 23:47, and Taren Hunter finished 60th with a time of 27:45.
The Bobcats competed this past Tuesday at The Run at the Rocks in Bridgeport.
Carley Kresl placed 2nd and Jori Stewart placed 5th. The Varsity Boys team also earned 2nd place.
