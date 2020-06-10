“WE NEED YOU TO VOTE!,” said Carnegie Arts Director Kyren Gibson.
The contestants have done their jobs by entering in the 2020 Chalk the Block Art Contest hosted by the Carnegie Arts Center.
“Thank you to all those who participated in our Chalk the Block Contest,” Gibson added.
“We hope you had a good time! I know that we’ve thoroughly enjoyed seeing the creative energy that lives within our communities.
“We want to share a big Thank YOU to Dairy Queen of Alliance for sponsoring a gift certificate in each age category,” she added.
Head to the Carnegie Arts Center - Alliance, Nebraska page on Facebook. Look for the event called “Chalk the Block Voting”
Here are the directions for casting your votes:
-Each age group is represented in a different post.
-To vote, comment on post by listing the number of the chalk artist you are voting for
-You can vote once in each category.
Hurry and get your vote in!
Friday, June 12th at 5 p.m. the votes will be tallied and the winners will be awarded with their DQ certificates! Good luck to the participants.
