True dreamers reach farther than they can see. They strive for goals that almost seem unreachable or improbable, yet they find the dedication to pursue them. The goal they’ve idolized is so far beyond reach, they tell no one, because they know they wouldn’t be believed. They push until the late hours of the night: they grind themselves thin in the early hours of the morning. Yet they do all this in silence. Such motivated people push themselves far past normal human boundaries, because they are not human. They are striving for things regular people are scared to dream of. But they don’t care. Why would they? We are given a single chance at life, and dreamers, TRUE dreamers, are willing to do whatever it takes to get the most out of it. We are those dreamers.
On March 10, 2020, I came to school for one more day before break. All we had to do was get through one day and then we had almost a whole week to regroup before we finished off the rest of the school year. I was sluggish and tried and ready to be done for the week. The day progressed slowly. It seemed as if I would never get to leave. I couldn’t have been more wrong. If you had walked up to me that day and told me that was my last day of school for the rest of my life, the first think I would have done was called you crazy.
Unfortunately, crazy isn’t the same as it used to be. At the time, getting out of school before spring break was crazy. Not being able to visit the ones you live, because simply you being six feet from them could kill them… was crazy. Nowadays, that’s just life. But that’s the thing to dreamers. To us, this is just another insurmountable obstacle.
We have always been a team amongst ourselves. This never broke us. We had our little teenage fights and our immature spats throughout our underclassmen years. But senior year was different. This school year, we merged into a family. Throughout the whole year, our free time was divided into nostalgic conversations about the crazy situations we used to get into as a class. We talked about our futures and the hurdles we were going to have to jump. Sorry, I mean “the hurdles we were going to have to lunge over”. But no matter what set of challenges everyone I talked to faced, we were willing to attack them. I made an effort to talk with as many people in my class as I could before our last day of school. Unfortunately with our year cut short, I didn’t get to all of them. At first this bothered me, but now I have a different outlook on the matter. Everyone I spoke with had a plan. They knew their end goal, the steps to get there, and what made me the most proud of my classmates is their entire mindset on their future centered around this one theme, “I know it’s going to be hard, and I may not always like it. But I know in the end it will be worth it, and I am never going to give up.” The mentality of a dreamer.
All of my classmates have their own vision for their lives, and their vision includes high aspirations and great success. I personally believe that each of them are capable of not only what they strive for not, but much more. But with this success you will face an immense amount of obstacles, and you will fail many times on your way to achieving your goals. But there is a big difference between failing and becoming a failure. Every time you fail, you find one way that your goal will not work. Every time adversity tries to slow you down and you keep moving forward you are succeeding. The only failures are the ones who quit. I’ve been around you guys long enough to know that will never happen.
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust, sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” –Theodore Roosevelt.
Thank you to all who have supported our class throughout our journey. I would like to say thank you to my mom, dad, sister, grandparents, and the rest of my family and friends who have supposed me to get here. To everyone who has supposed us, we truly thank you. Now to my fellow classmates, though the future is uncertain, my confidence in every last one of you is not. Go be the dreamers you are and accomplish everything you wanted to be. I cannot wait to hear about it when I see you all again someday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.