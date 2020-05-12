Box Butte County

Candidates Votes
Alliance Sales Tax Referendum
For 881
Against 1218
Republican Presidential (1)
Donald J. Trump (Inc) 2043
Bill Weld 158
Democrat Presidential (1)
Joe Biden 442
Tulsi Gabbard 24
Bernie Sanders 57
Elizabeth Warren 35
Libertarian Presidential (1)
Daniel Behrman 2
Jacob Hornberger 1
Jo Jogensen 2
Adam Kokesh 1
Republican Nebraska U.S. Senator (1)
Ben Sasse (Inc) 1630
Matt Innis 672
Democrat Nebraska U.S. Senator (1)
Dennis Frank Macek 16
Chris Janicek 149
Larry Marvin 29
Alisha Shelton 107
Angie Phillips 128
Daniel M. Wik 22
Andy Stock 51
U.S. Congress in Nebraska’s Third District (1)
Adrian Smith (Inc) 1758
Larry Lee Scott Bolinger 131
William Elfgren 89
Justin Moran 164
Arron Kowalski 92
Nebraska Legislature Dist. 43
Tom Brewer (Inc) 1369
Tanya Storer 939
Box Butte County Commissioner (1)
Douglas R. Hashman 1034
Steve Burke 1171
Alliance City Council (2)
Brian Mischnick (Inc) 1118
Travis Turman 455
Ryan Reynolds 189
Gary A. Goodell 475
Mara Andersen 585
John S. McGhehey 1245
Hemingford School Bond
For 214
Against 684

