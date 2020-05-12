Cheyenne County

Candidate Votes
Republican Presidential (1):
Donald J. Trump (Inc.) 1441
Bill Weld 86
Democrat Presidential (1)
Joe Biden 288
Tulsi Gabbard 13
Bernie Sanders 32
Elizabeth Warren
Libertarian Presidential (1)
Jacob Hornberger 1
Jo Jogensen 1
Max Abramson
Daniel Behrman
Lincoln Chaffee
Republican Nebraska U.S. Senator (1)
Ben Sasse (Inc) 578
Matt Innis 1010
Democrat Nebraska U.S. Senator (1)
Dennis Frank Macek 15
Chris Janicek 106
Larry Marvin 31
Angie Philips 78
Alisha Shelton 55
Daniel M. Wik 13
Andy Stock 31
U.S. Congress in Nebraska’s Third District (1)
Adrian Smith (Inc.) 1264
Larry Lee Scott Bolinger 71
William Elfgren 68
Justin Moran 83
Aaron Kowalski 66
Leyton School District 3 Board (3)
Kevin Henke (Inc) 84
Jed. W. Benish (Inc) 85
Samuel S. Schumacher 99
Elizabeth Twarling 61
Ryan Jenson 82
Susan M. Ernest 159
Roland Rushman 151
Earl Reilly 119
David J. Wiedeman 119
Potter Rural Cemetery Property Tax Levy
For 81
Against 89

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.