Firefighters from three departments are battling a fire in Gering.
Gering Fire Department, Scottsbluff Rural and Scottsbluff firefighters responded at about 4:45 p.m. to a fire at 230757 County Road P.
Firefighter Ministry had been called to the scene to assist the family. Carissa Smith, of Firefighter Ministry, says the organization is assisting the family of four with lodging, and clothing and food vouchers.
PHOTOS: Easter Fire
Firefighters wrap a blanket around the family dog who was being treated at the scene of a fire on County Road P in Gering on Sunday, April 12.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Easter Fire
A lineman with NPPD cuts power to a house as firefighters battle a blaze at a house on County Road P in Gering on Sunday, April 12.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Easter Fire
Firefighters get ready to battle a blaze on County Road P in Gering on Sunday, April 12.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Easter Fire
Firefighters go into the front door of the house to fight a fire on County Road P in Gering on Sunday, April 12.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Easter Fire
Firefighters hammer into the house as they battle a fire on County Road P in Gering on Sunday, April 12.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Easter Fire
A firefighter in the foreground gets geared up as they fight a fire on County Road P in Gering on Sunday, April 12.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Easter Fire
Family talks to firefighters as they treat the family dog at the scene of a fire on County Road P in Gering on Sunday, April 12.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Easter Fire
The family checks on the their dog during a fire oin County Road P in Gering on Sunday, April 12.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Easter Fire
A dog treated at the scene of a fire on Country P in Gering is transported to a vet on Sunday, April 12.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Easter Fire
Firefighters run a hose up to the roof at the scene of a fire on County Road P in Gering on Sunday, April 12.
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Easter Fire
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Gering Fire on Easter Day 2020
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Gering Fire on Easter Day 2020
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Gering Fire on Easter Day 2020
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Gering Fire on Easter Day 2020
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Gering Fire on Easter Day 2020
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Gering Fire on Easter Day 2020
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Gering Fire on Easter Day 2020
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Gering Fire on Easter Day 2020
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Gering Fire on Easter Day 2020
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
PHOTOS: Gering Fire on Easter Day 2020
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald
