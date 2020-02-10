TORRINGTON — The murder trial of a Fort Laramie man Jamie Snyder began Monday afternoon in a Goshen County District courtroom.
Jamie Snyder, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the May 24, 2018, stabbing death of 32-year-old Wade Erschabek, of Guernsey.
Defense attorney Jonathan Foreman and Goshen County Attorney Eric Boyer chose the jury to listen to both sides during the trial, selecting 11 men and 3 women to hear the case.
During opening statements, Foreman explained to the jury that the charge is murder – and there are three different types of murder charges — first-degree murder, which is planned, premeditated and with malice; next is second degree murder, which is purposeful with malice or manslaughter, which is killing a human being without malice aforethought. He also added that the court will decide what the jury’s options will be when deliberating.
Also, he said, he wanted the jury to know that his client has been previously voluntarily admitted to the state mental hospital with the diagnosis of psychosis and that the jury may need to consider that during its deliberations.
Boyer called Justin Ellis as the first witness in the trial.
According to Ellis’ testimony, on the day of the incident, he and Erschabek were at Ellis’ home when he got a call from his father asking him to come pick up a mattress.
Ellis said he asked Erschabek to help him get the mattress and he agreed. On the way to get the mattress, Erschabek asked Ellis if he would stop at a home of another person named Martin and Ellis agreed. As they traveled on Laramie Street in Fort Laramie, he said, they passed Snyder going the opposite way. Ellis said he heard a screeching of tires and looked in his rearview mirror, observing Snyder had flipped a U-turn and was following them. Ellis testified that as they pulled into a U-shaped driveway of the residence, he and Erschabek saw Snyder, who pulled up two feet behind them.
He testified that he didn’t know Snyder well, having only met him about a week or so before. He said he was watching in his rear and side mirrors as he was gathering his lighter and phone.
“Wade got out of my car and headed over to Jamie’s pickup and was talking to him,” he said.
When asked about Erschabek’s demeanor, Ellis described him as seeming upset or angry, but that Snyder wasn’t really saying anything. Ellis then stated that he got out of the car and leaned against the hood, waiting to see what they were going to do.
“I thought we were going to all hang out, I had no clue what was going to happen,” he said.
However, he said, Snyder got out of the pickup and had a big black knife in his hand, which he testified “that he held it in his left hand with a firm grip and kind of down by his waist.” Snyder suddenly lunged toward Erschabek and “Wade backed up a few feet with his hands up.”
Snyder stabbed Erschabek twice in the chest, Ellis said. Erschabek yelled at Ellis to call the cops as he stumbled across the yard. Ellis took his phone out of his pocket, and Snyder turned to him with the knife still in hand, pointing at him and ordered him to put his phone back in his pocket. Ellis said he did as he was told and began backing up until he got into the Martin’s house.
“I didn’t knock or anything I just went in,” he said, describing himself as in a state of shock. He said he had difficulty communicating what had happened, but once he did, Nancy Martin went out to see if she could help Erschabek.
Snyder had got back in his pickup with his dog and left the scene.
Foreman asked Ellis why he didn’t warn Erschabek that Snyder had a knife. Ellis said he didn’t know anything like that was going to happen.
“It was just utter chaos,” he said. “Everything is kind of a haze after that.”
Nancy Martin also testified, telling how she and her husband had been were getting ready to watch movie when she heard a pickup drive up. She said she knew it to be Snyder’s because he was often at their home and she knew the sound of his pickup. She said the next thing that happened was “Justin came in the house and was trying to tell us something, but he was so upset, we couldn’t figure out what he said.”
After they did, Martin headed outside and heard a moan. She described running up to Erschabek, seeing blod and running back into the home to get towels in order to help stop the bleeding. She attempted to administer CPR, but after she heard a “woosh” and she said that she was concerned about a lung puncture or something and was afraid to go further.
She has worked at the senior center for many years and has taken CPR classes and tourniquet training.
She knew there was nothing else she could do for him.
“All I could say to him was I was so sorry,” she testified.
Testimony in the trial will resume on Tuesday. Five days have been set aside for the trial.
