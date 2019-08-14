Scotts Bluff Police Department

July 1

9:51 a.m. — Police investigated an adult protective services intake. Additional details were not available in the report.

11:48 a.m. — In the 700 block of East Eighth Street, police investigated a vandalism to a portable toilet.

12:36 p.m. — In the 600 block of East Overland, police investigated a domestic dispute. No arrests or citations were noted.

1:11 p.m. — In the 00 block of West 19th Street, police investigated a domestic disturbance. Jesus Hernandez, 39, was arrested on charges of terroristic threats

2:55 p.m. — In the 2400 block of Avenue I, police took a vandalism report of damage to a television.

3:23 p.m. — In the 1900 block of Third Avenue, police investigated a report of theft. Cash, in the amount of $2,200, was reported stolen.

July 2

12:23 a.m. — In the 300 block of West 21st Street, an officer stopped a driver for a vehicle with a non-functioning headlight. Shaurice Saldivar, 23, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

12:59 a.m. — In the 1400 block of East Overland Drive, Patrick Little Wolf, 34, was cited on a charge of possession of marijuana.

11:57 a.m. — In the 1400 block of Avenue F, Eric Gonzales, 27, was cited on a charge of driving under suspension.

1:40 p.m. — In the 300 block of South Beltline Highway, police investigated a report of a stolen semi trailer.

1:41 p.m. — In the 900 block of East Overland Drive, police investigated a report of fraud.

7:05 p.m. — On 27th Street, police investigated a report of assault by intimidation.

10:21 p.m. — In the 1600 block of 10th Avenue, officers arrested Wesley Wilkerson, 24, on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

July 3

7:34 a.m. — At Woodley Park Road/Terry Boulevard, officers investigated vandalism to a vehicle.

9:55 a.m. — In the 2000 block of Broadway, officers investigated a report of vandalism.

12:56 p.m. — In the 2800 block of Avenue I, officers cited Chase Greenlee, 22, on a charge of theft from shoplifting.

12:59 p.m. — At Safeway, officers investigated a collision in the parking lot. A juvenile was cited on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

3:48 p.m. — In the 2300 block of Avenue B, police took a report from a juvenile of assault.

July 4

1:45 a.m. — In the 00 block of Erin Lane, police arrested Travis Scribner, 46, on a narcotic violation.

9:06 a.m. — Police investigated a vandalism to a vehicle in the 2500 block of Avenue F.

6:54 p.m. — In the 1800 block of Broadway, Kendra Red Bear, 22, was arrested on three warrants and a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

7:41 p.m. — In the 1000 block of 15th Avenue, police arrested Carl Deloach, 31, on a charge of domestic abuse by intimidation.

July 5

7:03 a.m. — In the 100 block of Woodley Park Road, officers investigated a report of vandalism.

3:04 p.m. — In the 700 block of East Ninth Street, police arrested Alexis Gonzalez, 35, on a charge of felony animal cruelty.

6:29 p.m. — In the 1300 block of East Overland, Greg Guerra, 50, and Mira Guerra, 42, were cited on charges of animal abuse after police were called to a report of abandoned animals, including a pitbull found to be in extremely poor health.