Gering Police Department

June 24

6:40 p.m. — In the 1200 block of Q Street, police cited Richard Coleman, 24, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

7:22 p.m. — In the 1800 block of 9th Street, police arrested Fernando Camacho-McBride on a charge of disorderly conduct. George Camacho was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

June 26

6:45 a.m. — At 17th Street and P Street, police investigated a hit and run collision. Charges were pending as of the date of the report. No further details were available.

June 27

Police investigated a report of theft of three bicycles at the Gering Swimming Pool.

June 29

1:02 a.m. — At the intersection of Tenth and T Streets, Norma Cabrera was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office

June 25

6:54 a.m. — In the 100 block of M Street, police investigated a report of a break-in at the former high school in Lyman. An officer found a window had been broken, but no additional damage or items missing.

June 29

6:54 p.m. — Deputies arrested Isaac Palomo on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

Scottsbluff Police Department

June 21

12:45 p.m. — Police investigated a theft from a business in the 100 block of S. Beltline. Casey Belic, 32, was cited on a charge of theft.

June 22

5:20 a.m. — Police investigated a verbal disturbance in the 00 block of Terry Boulevard. Matthew Murrah, 22, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

11;31 a.m. — Police officers stopped a vehicle in at South Beltline Highway and Avenue I, Casey Goodro, 30, was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

June 23

12:43 a.m. — In the 1400 block of Circle Drive, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation of speeding. Ronald Prime, 46, was cited on a charge of driving under suspension.

8:03 p.m. — 8:03 a.m. — In the 240000 block of Highland Road, Pedro Bonilla-Morales, 19, was arrested on a charge of strangulation, domestic assault and minor in possession.

3:49 p.m. — In the 100 block of W. 27th Street, police received a complaint of a male sleeping on a bench. The man refused to leave the property. Daniel Hubbard, 18, was arrested on a charge of trespassing.

June 24

1:14 a.m. — In the 1300 block of Avenue I, police stopped a vehicle. James Thorpe, 30, was arrested on a Wyoming warrant. Jose Roldan, 31, was arrested on two Scotts Bluff County warrants.

9:28 a.m. — Police investigated a child abuse and neglect intake in the 700 block of Bluff Street. No additional details were available.

Scotts Bluff County Court

June 14

Paula A. Weimer, 65, was fined $1,094.10 on two counts of theft by shoplifting.

Tyson L. Flores, 29, was sentenced to 7 days jail and fined $52 on a charge of driving under suspension, no proof of insurance and failure to appear.

Cleveland Burnett, 21, was fined $451 on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Laverty, 58, was fined $150 on a charge of licensing a vehicle without liability insurance.

Tori Brozek, 49, was fined $225 on a charge of driving under suspension and speeding.

Vanessa D. Gracia, 28, was fined $150 on a charge of driving under suspension.

Jenna A. Goldstein, 27, was fined $149 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

William K. Burkhardt, 51, was fined $550 on a charge of driving under suspension.

Luis A. Vasquez, was fined $150 on a charge of criminal mischief.

June 17

Abigail Bordeaux, 28, was fined $174 on a charge of no operator’s license and two counts of failure to use a child passenger restraint.

Sergio Chairez, 28, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $49 on a charge of issuing an insufficient funds check.

Charges of driving under suspension and failure to appear against Undreia Martinez, 29, were dismissed.

Kelly Donbraska, 35, was fined $350 on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Zachary M. Gessner, 29, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and fined $50 on a charge of criminal trespassing, first degree.

Emily Retchless, 24, was fined $550 on a charge of reckless driving.