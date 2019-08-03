Scotts Bluff County Court

June 5

Jose G. Ramirez, 22, was sentenced to 6 months jail and fined $50 on a charge of attempt of a Class IV felony.

June 10

Jose L. Gomez, 31, was fined $150 on a charge of attempt of a Class I misdemeanor. (19-802)

June 13

Rose-Marie Cantu, 32, was sentenced to 90 days jail and fined $35 on charges of attempted possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Gering Police Department

June 16

10:18 p.m. — In the 1600 block of Avenue G, police conducted a traffic stop on a pick up alleged to have been involved in a hit and run collision in Scottsbluff. Alejandro Salazar, 21, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

June 18

12:01 a.m. — In the 900 block of Crescent Drive, Jennifer Bare, 29, was cited on a charge of driving under suspension.

10:55 p.m. — In the 1700 block of !2th Street, John Dunn and Tyler Piek were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scottsbluff Police Department

June 17

2:32 a.m. — Police investigated a report of vandalism to a vehicle in the 500 block of E. 17th Street.

4:30 a.m. — In the 1200 block of W. 36th Street, police investigated a collision involving property damage. Javier Figueroa, 22, was cited on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident.

1:48 p.m. — Police investigated a report of burglary in the 00 block of Terry Boulevard.

3:42 p.m. — Officers responded to a report in the 900 block of W. 36th Street. Investigation was ongoing as of the date of the report.

June 18

3:59 p.m. — In the 800 block of Avenue H, officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle.

4:16 p.m. — Police responded to the 1200 block of E. 9th Street regarding a report of a female being chased. No arrests or citations were noted.

5:21 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Spring Valley Lane. No arrests or citations were reported.

7:21 p.m. — In the 1000 block of 15th Avenue, police responded to a report of a man entering an apartment. Marcel Bartling Salinas, 20, was arrested on a charge of protection order violation.

11:16 p.m. — In the 100 block of Spring Valley Lane, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Robert Richards, 40, was arrested on charges of domestic assault, third-degree assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.

11:32 p.m. — In the 2600 block of College Park/E. 27th Street, police received a report of a vehicle parked halfway on the sidewalk and halfway on E. 27th Street. Robert Blunt, 23, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

June 19

10:25 a.m. — In the 00 block of Woodley Park Road, police received a report of vandalism.

5 p.m. — In the 1400 block of Bryant Avenue, police received a report of a protection order violation.

9:20 p.m. — Police responded to the Scottsbluff Watering Hole, 121 W. 27th Street. Gabriel Hernandez, 27, was cited on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

June 20

12:31 a.m. — In the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue, a woman reported a domestic disturbance. No arrests or citations were reported.

7:24 p.m. — At the Scottsbluff Police Department, a woman turned in counterfeit $50 bills to police.

11:02 p.m. — An officer responded to Wal-Mart in reference to damage to a vehicle. After investigation, Brendon Williams, 18, was cited on a charge of vandalism.

June 21

7:35 a.m. — Police responded to the 1600 block of Avenue A in reference to damage to the vehicle of a window at a business.

9:20 a.m. — At Dollar General, 818 E. Overland, police responded to a trespassing complaint. Vincente Razo, 59, was cited on a charge of trespassing.