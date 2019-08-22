Scotts Bluff County Court

June 25

Christopher Scala, 40, was sentenced to 90 days jail, six months license revocation and fined $1,175 on charges of driving under the influence and driving during revocation.

July 1

Willard New, 28, was sentenced to 7 days jail and fined $100 on charges of disorderly conduct and possession of open container.

Darius Afraid of Hawk, 46, was sentenced to 90 days jail and fined $50 on a charge of violating a protection order.

Pedro A. Castillo Jr., 33, was sentenced to 10 days jail and fined $50 on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Eduardo Salinas Jr., 34, was sentenced to 60 days jail, one year license revocation on charges of driving under the influence (BAC over . 15) and speeding.

Rita Morales, 32, was sentenced to 3 days jail and fined $49 on a charge of third-degree assault.

Abel Trejo, 22, was fined $550 on a charge of assault or battery.

Shad K. Higgins, 47, was fined $150 on a charge of driving under suspension.

Riley McNees, 26, was sentenced to three days jail and fined $300 on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Matthew Hager, 22, was sentenced to 30 days jail, six months license revocation and fined $625 on a charge of driving under the influence.

Richard McGowan, 21, was sentenced to one year license revocation and fined $150 on a charge of driving under suspension.

Anesis Moreno Arvizu, 26, was sentenced to 60 day license revocation, 9 month probation and fined $925 on a charge of driving under the influence.

Vincent G. Lopez, 28, was sentenced to 60 day license revocation, three months probation and fined $670 on a charge of driving under the influence.

Crystal Packed, 38, was fined $150 on a charge of driving under suspension.

July 3

Derick C. Dillon, 36, was sentenced to one day in jail and fined $550 on a charge of theft by unlawful taking.

Fernando A. McBride, 22, was sentenced to 30 days jail and fined $50 on a charge of disturbing the peace.

July 5

Alice M. Guertin, 65, was fined $200 on a charge of no proof of insurance.

Nicole Canseco, 23, was fined $325 on a charge of no valid registration, no operator’s license, no proof of insurance and failure to use child passenger restraint.

Dayton L. Aguayo, 25, was fined $450 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Deshawn J. Croskey, 25, was fined $449 on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Emilee K. Reisig, 20, was fined $450 on a charge of driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

Rosa Gonzalez, 23, was fined $150 on a charge of driving under suspension.