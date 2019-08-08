Scotts Bluff County Court

June 18

Jonathan A. Seiffert, 53, was sentenced to 2 days jail and fined $49 on a charge of theft of services and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Astrid Martinez, 22, was fined $100 on a charge of no proof of insurance.

Naomi Marin, 22, was sentenced to one day in jail and fined $152 on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Philip G. Shanley, 35, was sentenced to 11 days in jail and fined $802 on a charge of no proof of insurance and failure to appear.

Rin M. Altaminrano, 28, was fined $252 on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Maryha M. Martinez, 19, was fined $250 on a charge of aiding and abetting protection order violation.

June 19

Thomas Riley, 22, was sentenced to 6 months probation, 60 days license revocation and fined $960 on a charge of speeding and driving under the influence.

Jesse Suttles, 27, was sentenced to 9 months probation, 60 days license revocation and fined $925 on a charge of driving under the influence.

Charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension against Chevy Freuh, 37, were dismissed.

Angela K. Soto, 47, was sentenced to 6 months probation, 60 days license revocation and fined $855 on a charge of driving under the influence.

Raul Torres Jr., 43, was sentenced to 28 days jail and fined $352 on a charge of false reporting.

June 21

Charges of driving under suspension and possession of an open container against James Vargas, 42, were dismissed.

Charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to test against Allen D. Stevens, 68, were dismissed.

John Dunn, 30, was sentenced to one year license revocation and fined $152 on a charge of driving under suspension.

A charge of driving under suspension against Robert Larsen, 37, was dismissed.

Ramiro Escamilla, 49, was fined $349 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Tyler Aguilar, 23, was fined $150 on a charge of disorderly conduct.