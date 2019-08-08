Scottsbluff Police Department

June 27

12:13 p.m. — Ali Abdallah, 25, was cited on a charge of theft of services.

June 28

12:38 a.m. — Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a non-functioning brake light. Officers allegedly detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and items of paraphernalia were seized. Alexis Garcia, 18, and Alyssa Betzold, 18, were cited on narcotics charges.

10 a.m. — Police investigated an adult protective services report in the 2400 blcok of Avenue I. No additional details were cited in the report.\

11:28 a.m. — Officers responded to the 1000 block of E, Seventh Street in reference a disturbance. Juan Contreras, 31, was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

3:24 p.m. — Officers observed several individuals walking with open alcohol containers. As a result of the investigation, William Poor Bear, 29, cited on a charge of possession of an open container. Willard New, 28, arrested on charges of possession of an open container and disorderly conduct.

7:13 p.m. — In the 300 block of E. Overland, an officer arrested Virginia Curry, 67, on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

June 29

9:09 p.m. — At Safeway, 601 Broadway, Daniel Hubbard was cited on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

June 30

1:58 a.m. — On College Park Road, officers identified Samantha Mendoza, who was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

3:28 a.m. — In the 1200 block of Tenth Avenue, two juveniles were cited on a charge of minor in possession.

6:26 p.m. — In the 1300 block of Third Avenue, Darius Afraid of Hawk, 46, was arrested on a charge of Violation of a Protection Order.

7:38 p.m. — In the 2000 block of Avenue I, Isaac Iron Bear, 24, was arrested on a charge of robbery.

Scotts Bluff County Court

June 20

Destiny Lerma, 19, was fined $350 on a charge of minor in possession.

A charge of driving under suspension against Irma Hernandez, 20, was dismissed.

Taylor Alcorn, 22, was fined $300 on a charge of disorderly conduct.

June 21

Jordan Arnush, 20, was fined $350 on a charge of minor in possession.

Kenneth E. Gilliam, 58, was fined $150 on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Deyanira Marrifo, 26, was fined $349 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Maria Morales, 33, was fined $125 on a charge of no operator’s license.

Keith S. Carter, 39, was fined $200 on a charge of no proof of insurance.

Maria A. Ramirez, 21, was fined $449 on a charge of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexios Gonzales, 35, was fined $349 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Danae Carnes, 20, was fined $350 on a charge of minor in possession.

Matthew A. Sessions, 25, was fined $150 on a charge of unlawful entry without park permit and no operator’s license on person.