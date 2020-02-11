Scottsbluff Police Department
Dec. 5
5:49 p.m. — In the 600 block of E. 27th Street, officers stopped a white Chevy Impala after receiving a driving complaint. An officer stopped the vehicle in the 2300 block of Avenue I and Emilie Patrick was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possession of an open container.
7:17 p.m. — In the 800 block of W. 25th Street, officers responded to a disturbance. Kasi Perry, 31, was arrested on a Colorado warrant.
10:56 p.m. — At the intersection of Seventh Avenue and E. 20th Street, officers stopped a silver 2006 Jeep Commander. Fernando Rodriguez was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. A passenger, Michael Mapes, was also arrested, though the charge was not noted in the report.
Dec. 6
12:27 a.m. — At WNCC, 1601 W. 27th Street., Jordan Tyler Tuxhorn Holt, 19, was cited on a charge of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:26 p.m. — In the 2000 block of Fifth Avenue, officers investigated a non-injury collision involving a school bus. No injuries or damages were reported.
10:55 p.m. — In the 2600 block of Fifth Avenue, officers stopped a vehicle for a passenger headlight violation. Johnny T. Palomo, 44, was cited on a charge of no operator’s license.
11:20 p.m. — In the 2600 block of Avenue D, an officer stopped a vehicle for racing. The driver, Katie Poor Bear, 30, of Minatare, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
Dec. 7
11:18 a.m. — In the 1800 block of Avenue N officers investigated a report. Lisa Reina, 51, was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats.
5:42 p.m. — Officers investigated an assault that occurred at a restaurant in the 400 block of Avenue B. A juvenile was transported to Regional West Medical Center with injuries. The investigation was ongoing as of the date of the report.
6:05 p.m. — In the 00 block of Jerry Drive, officers cited Mark VanWinkle, 19, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
9:03 p.m. — In the 1300 block of 11th Avenue, officers arrested Corey Richter, 49, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after stopping a vehicle for a turn signal violation.
Dec. 8
12:05 a.m. — In the 100 block of E. Overland Drive, authorities arrested Gustavo Fernandez, 20, on a charge of driving under the influence, driving under suspension and minor in possession.
Scotts Bluff County Court
Dec. 5
Mario F. Ramirez, 48, was fined $100 on a charge of destruction of property.
Christian A. Enriquez, 23, was sentenced to 20 days jail, 6 months license revocation and fined $675 on a charge of driving under the influence.
Corben Goetz, 19, was sentenced to 30 days jail and fined $60 on a charge of third-degree assault.
Amber Poor Bear, 35, was sentenced to one year license revocation, six months probation and fined $675 on a charge of driving under the influence (blood alcohol content over .15).
Chelsea Cabral, 29, was sentenced to 60 days license revocation, 6 months probation and fined $705 on a charge of driving under the influence.
Abel Anaya, 23, was sentenced to 30 days jail, 24 months license revocation, 12 months probation and fined $705 on a charge of driving under the influence (blood alcohol content over .15).
Annastacia Morrow, 23, was sentenced to 60 days license revocation, six months probation and fined $705 on a charge of driving under the influence.
