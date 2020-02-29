Scottsbluff Police Department
Dec. 25
2:54 p.m. — In the 1300 block of Tenth Avenue, officers arrested Luis Campos 48, on an active warrant.
2:55 p.m.— At Regional West Medical Center, police responded to investigate a possible child abuse.
Dec. 26
8:56 a.m. — In the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue an officer cited Julie Michael on a charge of displaying fictitious plates.
2 p.m. — In the 1800 block of Seventeenth Street, police cited Joseph Philip Libert, 28, on a charge of leash law violation after responding to a report of an animal bite.
4:11 p.m. — In the 100 block of Lee Ann Lane, police arrested Elizabeth Janis, 28, on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.
5:32 p.m. — In the 100 block of W. 27th Street, police arrested Daniel Gonzales, 41, on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.
7:52 p.m. — In the 00 block of Kitty Court in Terrytown, Officers arrested Eusabio Garcia Herrera, 46, on a charge of child abuse..
Dec. 27
10:21 a.m. — in the 00 block of Woodley Park Road, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 00 block of Gary Street. Jesus Cruz, 24, was arrested on a Lincoln County warrant.
2:58 p.m. — In the 1200 block of Avenue B, an officer observed Daniel Rios, 32, and arrested the man on a warrant.
4:15 p.m.— An officer observed a woman at the corner of Fifth and E. Overland, identified as Philana Red Feather, 43. Red Feather was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.
10 p.m. — At the intersection of 20th Street and Broadway, officers cited Anthony Woodard, 51, on a charge of driving under suspension.
11:52 p.m. — In the 1500 block of Broadway, officers arrested Kendall Busch, 58, on a charge of driving under the influence.
Dec. 28
2:34 a.m. — In the 4000 block of Avenue B, Larissa Garnette was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.
11:15 a.m. — At Menard’s, officers cited Michael Jenkins, 35, on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
4:52 p.m. — In the 1700 block of Broadway, officers investigated a vandalism. Robert Scott, 45, cited on a charge of criminal mischief.
11:04 p.m. — At the intersection of West Overland and Avenue I, officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of West Overland and Avenue I. The driver was identified as Eric Marshall, 62, who was arrested on a charge of driving under suspension.
10:27 p.m. — In the 100 block of Gary Street, police investigated a report of protection order violation.
Scotts Bluff County Court
Dec. 10
Preston Powell,30, was sentenced to 42 days jail, one year license revocation, 18 months probation and fined $675 on a charge of driving under the influence (BAC over .15).
Isiah Moore, 18, was sentenced to 80 days jail, six months revocation and fined $677 on charges of driving under the influence, driving under suspension and failure to appear.
Jose L. Desantiago Jr., 28, was sentenced to 2 days jail and fined $350 on a charge of disturbing the peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.