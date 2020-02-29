Scottsbluff Police Department

Dec. 25

2:54 p.m. — In the 1300 block of Tenth Avenue, officers arrested Luis Campos 48, on an active warrant.

2:55 p.m.— At Regional West Medical Center, police responded to investigate a possible child abuse.

Dec. 26

8:56 a.m. — In the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue an officer cited Julie Michael on a charge of displaying fictitious plates.

2 p.m. — In the 1800 block of Seventeenth Street, police cited Joseph Philip Libert, 28, on a charge of leash law violation after responding to a report of an animal bite.

4:11 p.m. — In the 100 block of Lee Ann Lane, police arrested Elizabeth Janis, 28, on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

5:32 p.m. — In the 100 block of W. 27th Street, police arrested Daniel Gonzales, 41, on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

7:52 p.m. — In the 00 block of Kitty Court in Terrytown, Officers arrested Eusabio Garcia Herrera, 46, on a charge of child abuse..

Dec. 27

10:21 a.m. — in the 00 block of Woodley Park Road, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 00 block of Gary Street. Jesus Cruz, 24, was arrested on a Lincoln County warrant.

2:58 p.m. — In the 1200 block of Avenue B, an officer observed Daniel Rios, 32, and arrested the man on a warrant.

4:15 p.m.— An officer observed a woman at the corner of Fifth and E. Overland, identified as Philana Red Feather, 43. Red Feather was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

10 p.m. — At the intersection of 20th Street and Broadway, officers cited Anthony Woodard, 51, on a charge of driving under suspension.

11:52 p.m. — In the 1500 block of Broadway, officers arrested Kendall Busch, 58, on a charge of driving under the influence.

Dec. 28

2:34 a.m. — In the 4000 block of Avenue B, Larissa Garnette was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

11:15 a.m. — At Menard’s, officers cited Michael Jenkins, 35, on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

4:52 p.m. — In the 1700 block of Broadway, officers investigated a vandalism. Robert Scott, 45, cited on a charge of criminal mischief.

11:04 p.m. — At the intersection of West Overland and Avenue I, officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of West Overland and Avenue I. The driver was identified as Eric Marshall, 62, who was arrested on a charge of driving under suspension.

10:27 p.m. — In the 100 block of Gary Street, police investigated a report of protection order violation.

Scotts Bluff County Court

Dec. 10

Preston Powell,30, was sentenced to 42 days jail, one year license revocation, 18 months probation and fined $675 on a charge of driving under the influence (BAC over .15).

Isiah Moore, 18, was sentenced to 80 days jail, six months revocation and fined $677 on charges of driving under the influence, driving under suspension and failure to appear.

Jose L. Desantiago Jr., 28, was sentenced to 2 days jail and fined $350 on a charge of disturbing the peace.