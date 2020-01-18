Gering Police Department
Dec. 16
1:38 p.m. — Gering Police took a report of vandalism in the 2800 block of Langley Avenue. Glass on a door had been broken.
7:13 p.m.— Gering police took a report of theft of a television from a residence in the 1900 block of P St.
Dec. 17
8:43 a.m. — The Gering High School school resource officer investigated a report of a student in possession of a knife.
2:11 p.m. — Gering Police took a report of vandalism in the 500 block of Fifth Street.
Dec. 18
10:19 a.m. — Officers investigated a report of a shoplifting that had occurred on Dec. 17 at Fresh Foods, 1200 block of Tenth Street.
2:58 p.m. — Officers investigated a shoplifting report at Fresh Foods, 1200 block of Tenth Street.
6:23 p.m. — Police responded to disturbance at a residence in the 1500 block of Bonanza Street. The disturbance was reported to involve a woman with a knife and the knife was recovered. A report was forwarded to the county attorney’s office for consideration of charges.
Dec. 20
11:48 p.m. — Officers investigated a report in the 1800 block of Dogwood Street of a stolen electric meter.
Dec. 21
4:01 p.m. — In the 400 block of K Street, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of K Street. Brian Douglas, 35, was cited on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Dec. 22
12:20 a.m. — Officers located two Rottweiler dogs running in the 2100 block of Seventh Street. The dogs were returned to their owner, Tasha Gonzales, who was cited on a charge of dogs at large.
8:38 a.m. — Gering Police investigated a report of vandalism to a vehicle in the 200 block of A Street. The vehicle had been egged.
