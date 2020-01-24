Scottsbluff Police Department

Dec. 3

1:06 a.m. — In the 1900 block of Tenth Avenue, Scottsbluff Police stopped a vehicle on a traffic light violation. Cresencio Castillo, 21, was arrested on two Scotts Bluff County warrants.

1:39 a.m. — In the 00 block of Chinoe Road in Gering, police arrested Nicholas Kutschara, 34, on charges of third-degree domestic assault and strangulation.

2:02 a.m. — In the 1300 block of E. 17th, police made contact with Paul Uhrich, 40, who was walking in the middle of 17th Street and wouldn’t let officers pass, trying to step in front of the vehicle. Uhrich was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

6:52 a.m. — At Five Rocks Road and Bellevue, officers investigated an injury accident. Additional details were not in the media report.

10:15 a.m. — Officers received a report of child abuse and neglect in the 1300 block of E. Overland Drive. The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department handled the investigation.

11:45 a.m. — At Bluffs Middle School, 27 E. 23rd Street, a juvenile male was cited on a charge of trespassing.

11:59 a.m. — Officers took a report of a collision that had occurred at Walmart.

12:39 p.m. — At Dunhams, in the 2400 block of S. Frontage Road, officers cited Noelle Robinson, 27, on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

6:29 p.m. — In the 200 block of W. 27th Street, officers investigated a vandalism. Mercedes Salazar, 28, was cited.

Dec. 4

12:24 p.m. — At Scottsbluff High School, 313 E. 27th St., officers investigated a report of a juvenile female possibly under the influence of drugs. The girl was cited on a charge of distribution of a controlled substance.

2:41 p.m. — At the intersection of Broadway and South Beltline Highway, officers investigated a motor vehicle accident. The driver reported having been injured. No additional details were in the media report.

3:50 p.m. — In the 2600 block of Addison Avenue, officers received a report of protection order violation. Jason Haslow, 44, was arrested on a protection order violation.

4:39 p.m. — Officers investigated a collision. The driver reported an injury. Additional details weren’t available in the media report.

9:45 p.m. — In the 1000 block of 15th Avenue, an officer arrested Richard Savala, 47, on a charge of protection order violation and a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

Dec. 5

5:18 a.m. — At the intersection of Third Avenue and E. 15th Street, an officer made contact with the driver of a vehicle parked in the middle of the road. Daniel Gonzales, 41, was cited on a charge of driving under suspension.

8:30 a.m. — Officers investigated a child abuse and neglect report in the 1700 block of 11th Avenue.

11:05 a.m. — Officers investigated a report of theft at Kelly’s Liquor, 817 W. 27th Street. Carrie Wolfe, 43, was cited on a charge of theft.

4:11 p.m. — Officers investigated a report of vandalism in the 2200 block of Avenue F.

4:50 p.m. — In the 800 block of W. 25th Street, officers investigated a report of narcotics violation. Amy Kingery, 31, was cited on a charge of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

