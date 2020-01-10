Gering Police Department
Dec. 11
Police investigated a report of theft of a small flatbed utility trailer in the 1800 block of Birch Street.
11:33 a.m. — Officers investigated a report of fraud.
10:55 p.m. — Police investigated a report of tampering with a vehicle in the 2400 block of Valencia Drive.
Dec. 12
2:26 a.m. — Police investigated a report of an assault that occurred in the 1900 block of T Street. No arrests or citations were noted.
9:12 a.m. — Police investigated a non-injury collision in the 3000 block of Red Barn Drive.
1:57 p.m. — In the 1100 block of D Street, police investigated a report of theft.
2 p.m. — At the Gering Junior High School, police investigated a report of a theft.
Dec. 13
8:04 a.m. — In the 300 block of L Street, Gering Police arrested Kacie Hrasky on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.
6:29 p.m. — In the 2400 block of Valencia Drive, police investigated a report of vandalism.
Dec. 14
12:57 a.m. — In the 2000 block of Sixth Street, police cited three boys on a charge of minor in possession.
2:21 p.m. — Police investigated a report of vandalism to a vehicle in the 1700 block of Nelson Avenue.
3 p.m. — In the 1200 block of Tenth Street, police investigated a report of theft by shoplifting at Fresh Foods, 1200 block of Tenth Street.
3:58 p.m. — At the Gering Public Library, police arrested Deanna M. Lopez, 33, of Gering, on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.
4:25 p.. — Police investigated a report of vandalism in the 2200 block of Sentinel Circle.
4:34 p.m. — Police investigated a non-injury collision at 12th and S Streets.
8:25 p.m. — Police investigated a non-injury collision at Five Rocks Road and Northfield Villa Drive.
8:25 p.m. — In the 2700 block of Pacific Boulevard, police took a report of a hit and run collision. Officers determined the initial report had been false and a juvenile girl was cited.
Dec. 15
12:03 a.m. — Police took a report of an assault in the 2500 block of Tenth Street. No arrests or citations were noted.
11:54 a.m. — Police responded to a disturbance in the 1600 block of Tenth Street. No arrests or citations were reported.
Scotts Bluff County Court
Dec. 2
Jody L. Santiago, 42, was fined $152 on a charge of disturbing the peace.
Vincente S. Razo, 59, was fined $171.66 on a charge of vandalism.
Vincente S. Razo, 59, was fined $150 on a charge of possession of an open container.
Dec. 3
Charges of second-degree trespassing and third-degree domestic assault against Koltn R. Rowe, 24, were dismissed.
Esteban Baltazar Naranjo, 32, was sentenced to 90 days jail and fined $74.57 on charges of disturbing the peace, first-degree criminal trespassing and failure to appear.
