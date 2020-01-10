Gering Police Department

Dec. 11

Police investigated a report of theft of a small flatbed utility trailer in the 1800 block of Birch Street.

11:33 a.m. — Officers investigated a report of fraud.

10:55 p.m. — Police investigated a report of tampering with a vehicle in the 2400 block of Valencia Drive.

Dec. 12

2:26 a.m. — Police investigated a report of an assault that occurred in the 1900 block of T Street. No arrests or citations were noted.

9:12 a.m. — Police investigated a non-injury collision in the 3000 block of Red Barn Drive.

1:57 p.m. — In the 1100 block of D Street, police investigated a report of theft.

2 p.m. — At the Gering Junior High School, police investigated a report of a theft.

Dec. 13

8:04 a.m. — In the 300 block of L Street, Gering Police arrested Kacie Hrasky on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

6:29 p.m. — In the 2400 block of Valencia Drive, police investigated a report of vandalism.

Dec. 14

12:57 a.m. — In the 2000 block of Sixth Street, police cited three boys on a charge of minor in possession.

2:21 p.m. — Police investigated a report of vandalism to a vehicle in the 1700 block of Nelson Avenue.

3 p.m. — In the 1200 block of Tenth Street, police investigated a report of theft by shoplifting at Fresh Foods, 1200 block of Tenth Street.

3:58 p.m. — At the Gering Public Library, police arrested Deanna M. Lopez, 33, of Gering, on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

4:25 p.. — Police investigated a report of vandalism in the 2200 block of Sentinel Circle.

4:34 p.m. — Police investigated a non-injury collision at 12th and S Streets.

8:25 p.m. — Police investigated a non-injury collision at Five Rocks Road and Northfield Villa Drive.

8:25 p.m. — In the 2700 block of Pacific Boulevard, police took a report of a hit and run collision. Officers determined the initial report had been false and a juvenile girl was cited.

Dec. 15

12:03 a.m. — Police took a report of an assault in the 2500 block of Tenth Street. No arrests or citations were noted.

11:54 a.m. — Police responded to a disturbance in the 1600 block of Tenth Street. No arrests or citations were reported.

Scotts Bluff County Court

Dec. 2

Jody L. Santiago, 42, was fined $152 on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Vincente S. Razo, 59, was fined $171.66 on a charge of vandalism.

Vincente S. Razo, 59, was fined $150 on a charge of possession of an open container.

Dec. 3

Charges of second-degree trespassing and third-degree domestic assault against Koltn R. Rowe, 24, were dismissed.

Esteban Baltazar Naranjo, 32, was sentenced to 90 days jail and fined $74.57 on charges of disturbing the peace, first-degree criminal trespassing and failure to appear.