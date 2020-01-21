Gering Police Department

Dec. 30

11:33 a.m. — Police investigated an accident in the 1500 block of Yucca Drive.

12:06 p.m. — In the 400 block of N Street, police took a report of possible fraud.

2 p.m. — In the 2300 block of Pacific Boulevard, police took a report of an electric meter having been tampered.

7:57 p.m. — In the 1200 block of Tenth Street, police took a report of shoplifting. No arrests or citations were noted.

Dec. 31

5:04 p.m. — In the 900 block of T Street, police arrested Nathan Hinze, 19, on a charge of driving under suspension.

9:05 p.m. — Police arrested Jessie Flores on a charge of domestic assault.

11:24 p.m. — In the 1000 block of P Street, police arrested Steven Anderson, 38 on Box Butte County warrant.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department

Dec. 1

9:34 a.m. — At McQuire Street and Tenth Street, deputies responded to a two vehicle accident involving an unmarked Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a Village of Terrytown owned pickup truck.

Dec. 2

9:15 a.m. — At the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse, Nicole Sanchez (Barnes) was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

Dec. 3

12:03 a.m. — At the Scotts Bluff County detention center, deputies served Michael Gillespie with a Morrill County arrest warrant.

Dec. 4

10:04 a.m. — Jeremy Mueller was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant in the 2300 block of Settler Drive in Gering.

10:08 a.m. — At Scotts Bluff County Detention Ceter, Berlin San Miguel was served a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

Dec. 5

9:25 p.m. — In the 400 block of E. Webster Street, Deborah Ellett was arrested on a local Scotts Bluff County Warrant.

Dec. 6

8:40 a.m. — Deputies took a report of attempted fraud at a business in the 800 block of W. 27th Street.

9:20 p.m. — In the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue, deputies arrested Anthony Lovall was arrested on an active Scotts Bluff County Warrant.

Dec. 7

11:59 a.m. — In the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue, Patrick McGarry, 33, was arrested at his residence on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

Scotts Bluff County Court

Dec. 6

Shawn Heth, 30, was fined $150 on a charge of compulsory education-attendance violation.

A charge of no proof of insurance against Idalia Salazar, 7/93, was dismissed.

Pedro Bonilla Morales, 19, was sentenced to 60 days jail, one year license revocation and fined $675 on charges of driving under the influence (BAC over .15) and obstruction of a police officer.

Jared Ruzicka, 27, was fined $889.32 on a charge of false reporting.

Dec. 9

Lonny W. Jay, 47, was fined $100 on a charge of attempted theft.

Joshua D. Bordeaux, 30, was sentenced to 7 days jail and fined $50 on a charge of destruction of property.

Information in this section is obtained through public records at the above listed agencies.