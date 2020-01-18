Gering Police Department
Dec. 23
2:09 p.m. — In the 2300 block of Pacific Boulevard, Noelle Robinson was cited on a charge of third-degree assault.
3:39 p.m. — In the 1900 block of P Street, police investigated a report of a stolen television.
9:58 p.m. — In the 800 block of K Street, police investigated a disturbance. The report did not note if arrests or citations were issued.
Dec. 24
11:28 a.m. — In the 1500 block of Q Street, police investigated a report of vandalism. A vehicle had been reported to have been egged.
In the 400 block of Kurt Drive, police investigated a hit-and-run accident.
Dec. 25
12:26 a.m. — In the 1200 block of Seventh Street, police arrest Tyson Gutierrez, 23, on charges of vandalism and resisting arrest.
1:02 a.m. — In the 1500 block of Sage Street, police investigated a report of vandalism to a vehicle. A suspect was identified and an investigation was ongoing.
2:56 p.m. — Police investigated a disturbance in the 1100 block of P Street. An arrest or citation was not noted.
Dec. 27
4:37 p.m. — In the 1700 block of 12th Street, police investigated a report of a missing adult. The adult, a man, was located in another state.
7:24 p.m. — In the 1200 block of 17th Street, police investigated a report of a stolen license plate.
Dec. 28
1:46 a.m. — In the 1000 block of U Street, police arrested Jacqueline Marquez, 48, on a charge of driving under the influence.
12:54 p.m. — At Five Rocks Road and U Street, police investigated a motor vehicle accident. Additional details weren’t available in the report.
7:54 p.m. — In the 800 block of Morrison Road, Mitchell Clark, 22, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possession of an open alcohol container.
Dec. 29
12:25 a.m. — In the 700 block of K Street, police arrested Nonna Morales-Salazar on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.
Dec. 30
11:33 a.m. — Police investigated an accident in the 1500 block of Yucca Drive.
12:06 p.m. — In the 400 block of N Street, police took a report of possible fraud.
2 p.m. — In the 2300 block of Pacific Boulevard, police took a report of an electric meter having been tampered.
7:57 p.m. — In the 1200 block of Tenth Street, police took a report of shoplifting. No arrests or citations were noted.
Dec. 31
5:04 p.m. — In the 900 block of T Street, police arrested Nathan Hinze, 19, on a charge of driving under suspension.
9:05 p.m. — Police arrested Jessie Flores on a charge of domestic assault.
11:24 p.m. — In the 1000 block of P Street, police arrested Steven Anderson, 38 on Box Butte County warrant.
