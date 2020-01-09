Public Record — Jan. 8

Gering Police Department
Dec. 2
8:13 p.m. — Police investigated a non-injury collision at the Gering High School, 1500 block of U Street.
Dec. 3
7:58 a.m. — Gering Police investigated a non-injury collision at Tenth and Q Street.
8:41 p.m. — Gering Police investigated a non-injury collision in the 500 block of 19th St.
9:14 p.m. — Police arrested Julia Guana on a charge of domestic assault in the 00 block of L Street.
Dec. 4
7:39 p.m. — In the 1700 block of Nelson Avenue, police investigated a vandalism.
Dec. 5
7:34 a.m. — Police investigated a non-injury collision in the 2900 block of Tenth St.
11:40 a.m — Police investigated a vandalism in the 1000 block of P Street.
2:48 p.m. — In the 700 block of Street, police investigated a report of vandalism.
Dec. 9
9:46 a.m. — Gering Police received a report of a theft of a Playstation 4. An address of the theft was not available.
5:52 p.m. — Gering Police responded to Regional West Medical Center to investigate report of sexual assault involving a 12-year-old girl.
Dec. 10
12:42 p.m. — In the 2200 block of Sentinel Drive, officers assisted District 12 Probation and Optimal Family Preservation with a home search. An investigation resulted in a citation to a juvenile girl on a charge of minor in possession.
In the 600 block of Kimball Avenue, officers arrested Jacob Allen Johnson on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.
7:48 p.m. — In the 2000 block of E. Fifth St., Petra Godina, 31, of Scottsbluff, was cited on a charge of driving under suspension in the 2000 block of Fifth Street.
Scotts Bluff County Court
Dec. 2
Gabriel Hernandez, 27, was sentenced to five days jail and fined $50 on a charge of destruction of property.
Dec. 3
Sara A. Reichert, 43, was sentenced to three months probation, 60 day license revocation and fined $780 on a charge of driving under the influence.
Dec. 4
Robert D. Williams Jr., 31, was sentenced to one day in jail and fined $2,120.42 on charges of stalking and two counts of disturbing the peace.
Aaron J. Cervantes, 30, was sentenced 6 months probation, one year driver license revocation and fined $360 on a charge of driving under suspension.
Robert Richards, 40, was sentenced to 90 days jail and fined $560 on a charge of disturbing the peace.
Ryan Moore, 37, was fined $150 on a charge of driving under suspension.
