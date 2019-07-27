Scotts Bluff County Court

May 31

Terry Van Hooser, 29, was fined $150 on a charge of driving under suspension.

Jamie R. Brunner, 43, was fined $304 on a charge of third-degree assault.

June 3

David C. White Face, 22, was fined $225 on a charge of no valid registration and no proof of insurance.

Colton Pettis, 18, was fined $350 on a charge of minor in possession.

Nichole R. Martinez, 31, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and fined $50 on a charge of second-degree trespassing and obstructing a police officer.

Tyler D. Kidd, 22, was sentenced to 3 days jail and fined $800 on a charge of third-degree assault.

Jose A. Torres, 36, was sentenced to 15 days jail and fined $50 on a charge of attempted third-degree domestic assault.

A charge of carrying a concealed weapon against Miranda Chalupa, 37, was dismissed.

Timothy Hoops, 39, was sentenced to 6 months probation, 60 day license revocation and fined $663 on charges of driving under the influence and improper turn.

June 4

Rueben Mendez, 30, was sentenced to 10 drays jail, 2 years license revocation and fined $50 on a charge of driving during revocation.

Daniel Hubbard Jr., 18, was sentenced to 6 days jail and fined $50 on a charge of second degree criminal trespassing.

Charges of leaving the scene of an accident and no operator’s license against Rebecka L. Pettis, 37, were dismissed.

Monica Garcia, 43, was fined $150 on a charge of driving under suspension.

Gregory Kautz, 56, was sentenced to 22 days in jail and fined $50 on a charge of theft and no operator’s license.

Santos Gutierrez, 35, was sentenced to 7 days jail and fined $502 on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Alexis T. Worth, 28, was fined $450 on charges of unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle.

Tiffany A. Pyle, 19, was fined $449 on charges of possession of marijuana (less than an ounce) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Helton, 53, was sentenced to 100 days in jail and fined $52 on charges of resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer.

Nicole Mata, 24, was fined $163 on a charge of attempted theft.

Lillie Lupfer, 18, was fined $200 on a charge of driving under suspension and speeding.

June 5

Tad Shelly, 52, was fined $150 on a charge of possession of an open container of alcohol.

Thomas Steele-Richards, 21, was sentenced to 7 days in jail and fined $50 on a charge of false reporting.

Charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia against Ron J. Botello, 26, were dismissed.

Edgardo Bello Ortego, 22, was sentenced to one year license revocation and fined $350 on a charge of driving under suspension.

Charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia against Jessica Carmona, 34, were dismissed.

Jonathan M. Van Galder, 21, was fined $549 on charges of possession of marijuana (less than an ounce), possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

Melissa Reed, 42, was fined $150 on a charge of possession of an open container.

June 7

Francisco Gomez, 39, was fined $1,550 on charges of obstructing a police officer and false reporting.

Montice Red Bear, 22, was fined $124 on a charge of no valid registration, no license on person and failure to use a seat belt.

Jerry Ybarra, 26, was fined $100 on a charge of dog at large.

Jerry Ybarra, 26, was fined $125 on a charge of dog at large.

Zachery Balsimo, 29, was sentenced to 10 days jail and fined $610.73 on a charge of minor in possession and failure to appear.

Jordan C. Snyder, 27, was fined $100 on a charge of second degree trespassing.

Sharon Machado, 25, was fined $449 on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hayden D. Hill, 19, was fined $350 on a charge of minor in possession.

Brandon Hill, 19, was fined $350 on a charge of minor in possession.

Phillip G. Shanley, 34, was acquitted on four counts of committing child abuse by neglect.