Scottsbluff Police Department

Dec. 29

1:34 p.m. — In the 2300 block of Avenue B, officers received a report of lewd and Lascivious conduct involving a juvenile. No additional details were available.

4:09 p.m. — In the 2600 block of Broadway, a complainant reported possible hacking of her phone.

19:54 p.m. — An officer observed a driver traveling on East Overland. The driver, Carissa Gallegos, 21, was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

Dec. 30

12:49 a.m. — In the 1300 block of East Overland, officers were responded to a report who would not leave an apartment. Jared Mckenzie, 37, was arrested on several charges.

3:56 p.m. — In the 600 block of W. 27th Street, officers cited Alyssa Graupensperger, 28, on a charge of driving under suspension.

5:37 p.m. — in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, officers investigated a vandalism.

19:18 p.m. — At the intersection of E. 14th Street and Third Avenue, officers investigated a non-injury collision. One driver, Bailee King, 22, was cited on a charge of failing to yield to the right of way.

Dec. 31

10:27 a.m. — In the 1900 block of Delta Drive, officers investigated a report of theft of a vehicle from Enterprise Rent A Car. Police arrested Michael Jenkins, 35, on a charge of theft. Police recovered the vehicle, which had been in a collision at some point.

4:55 p.m. — In the 2000 block of Avenue D, an officer took a report of a protection order violation. Lonnie Judd, 60, was arrested on a protection order violation.

10:46 p.m. — In the 2000 block of Avenue O, Casey Cole was arrested on a charge of driving under suspension.

11:10 p.m. — In the parking lot of a 27th Street business, Joseph Van Winkle, 28, was cited on a charge of possession of an open container.

Scotts Bluff County Court

Dec. 13

Riley Lenhart, 24, was fined $449 on a charge of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bailey Buddemeyer, 19, was fined $152 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 16

Marc Bishop, 50, was sentenced to 60 days jail, 12 months probation and fined $705 on a charge of driving under the influence.

Eliseo R. Trevino, 49, was fined $150 on a charge of driving under suspension.

Yolanda Martinez, 36, was sentenced to one day in jail and fined $552 on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Matthew Buckridge, 39, was fined $100 on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Oscar Garcia, 19, was fined $225 on a charge of no valid registration and no proof of insurance.

Alfredo Gomez, 30, was fined $149 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 20

Jeremiah B. Brunsvold, 20, was fined $150 and sentenced to one year license revocation on a charge of driving under suspension.

Amy L Rein, 38, was fined $200 on a charge of no proof of insurance.

Juan De La Cruz, 23, was fined $449 on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.