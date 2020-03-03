Scottsbluff Police Department
Dec. 29
1:34 p.m. — In the 2300 block of Avenue B, officers received a report of lewd and Lascivious conduct involving a juvenile. No additional details were available.
4:09 p.m. — In the 2600 block of Broadway, a complainant reported possible hacking of her phone.
19:54 p.m. — An officer observed a driver traveling on East Overland. The driver, Carissa Gallegos, 21, was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.
Dec. 30
12:49 a.m. — In the 1300 block of East Overland, officers were responded to a report who would not leave an apartment. Jared Mckenzie, 37, was arrested on several charges.
3:56 p.m. — In the 600 block of W. 27th Street, officers cited Alyssa Graupensperger, 28, on a charge of driving under suspension.
5:37 p.m. — in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, officers investigated a vandalism.
19:18 p.m. — At the intersection of E. 14th Street and Third Avenue, officers investigated a non-injury collision. One driver, Bailee King, 22, was cited on a charge of failing to yield to the right of way.
Dec. 31
10:27 a.m. — In the 1900 block of Delta Drive, officers investigated a report of theft of a vehicle from Enterprise Rent A Car. Police arrested Michael Jenkins, 35, on a charge of theft. Police recovered the vehicle, which had been in a collision at some point.
4:55 p.m. — In the 2000 block of Avenue D, an officer took a report of a protection order violation. Lonnie Judd, 60, was arrested on a protection order violation.
10:46 p.m. — In the 2000 block of Avenue O, Casey Cole was arrested on a charge of driving under suspension.
11:10 p.m. — In the parking lot of a 27th Street business, Joseph Van Winkle, 28, was cited on a charge of possession of an open container.
Scotts Bluff County Court
Dec. 13
Riley Lenhart, 24, was fined $449 on a charge of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bailey Buddemeyer, 19, was fined $152 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 16
Marc Bishop, 50, was sentenced to 60 days jail, 12 months probation and fined $705 on a charge of driving under the influence.
Eliseo R. Trevino, 49, was fined $150 on a charge of driving under suspension.
Yolanda Martinez, 36, was sentenced to one day in jail and fined $552 on a charge of disturbing the peace.
Matthew Buckridge, 39, was fined $100 on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Oscar Garcia, 19, was fined $225 on a charge of no valid registration and no proof of insurance.
Alfredo Gomez, 30, was fined $149 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 20
Jeremiah B. Brunsvold, 20, was fined $150 and sentenced to one year license revocation on a charge of driving under suspension.
Amy L Rein, 38, was fined $200 on a charge of no proof of insurance.
Juan De La Cruz, 23, was fined $449 on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.