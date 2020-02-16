Scottsbluff Police Department

Dec. 12

4:22 p.m. — Police took a call for service regarding counterfeiting in the 100 block of W. 27th Street.

5:44 p.m. — In the 1200 block of Broadway, police investigated a motor vehicle collision. Christopher Born, 27, was cited on a charge of driving under suspension and failing to yield the right of way.

5:57 p.m. — Officers investigated a vehicle vs. deer motor vehicle collision in the 700 block of Broadway.

11:34 p.m. — In the 1200 block of Broadway, officers arrested Savannah Kidd, 21, and Hollie Boyer, 32, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 16

9:47 a.m. — In the 1700 block of Eighth Avenue, officers investigated a report of a fraud. A woman reported she had been scammed of at least $1,800 was scammed from a woman. The investigation is ongoing.

10:50 a.m. —In the 3000 block of Avenue D, police took a report of fraud.

11:49 a.m. — Stephen Burns, 26, turned himself in at Scottsbluff Police Department on an active arrest warrant out of Kearney.

2:09 p.m. — in the 2000 block of E. 17th St., Officers responded to the coca cola distribution center in response to a theft from a vending machine. No suspects have been identified.

15:22 — In the 1300 block of Sixth Ave., I arrived at 1315 Sixth Ave in reference to a reported animal bite. The dog’s owner, Alexandria Salazar, 22, was identified and took control of the animal. The victim received minor injuries from the bite and Salazar was issued a citation for leash law violation.

5:33 p.m. — In the 1500 block of E. 20th Street, officers were dispatched to goodwill in response to a hit and run accident. A suspect vehicle had been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Dec. 17

6:41 a.m. — In the 400 block of Valley View Drive, officers were dispatched to the business suites on Valley View Drive in response to a vandalism and a dog locked in a room. Officers located Christopher Torres, 24, in the building and he was arrested on various charges.

9:38 a.m. — At Frank Park, officers responded to a report of three students smoking in Frank Park. Upon investigation issued citations to three juvenile males on charges of minor using tobacco.

10:17 a.m. — Police investigated a child abuse intake.

Scotts Bluff County Court

Dec. 10

Patrick Little Wolf, 34, was sentenced to 11 days jail and fined $250 on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Dec. 18

Jessi M. Mendoza, 20, was sentenced to 60 days license revocation, 9 months probation and fined $1,175 on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana.

John D. Oliver, 60, was sentenced to one day in jail and fined $752 on a charge of disturbing the peace and three counts of criminal mischief.

Henry G. Funk, 35, was sentenced to one year license revocation, 60 days jail and fined $2,185 on a charge of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and willful reckless driving.

Information in this section is obtained through public records at the above listed agencies.