The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department is seeking a local man on charges, according to information released in a press release Thursday.
Sheriff Mark Overman said that Rueben Mendez, 31, is being sought on multiple Scotts Bluff County warrants that include charges of stalking and domestic assault.
Mendez had been spotted earlier Thursday afternoon by a Minatare officer. The officer made a traffic stop on the man after recognizing him and knowing that the man is being sought for arrest. Mendez allegedly fled the scene after stopping briefly and lead authorities on a high-speed pursuit on rural Scotts Bluff County roads. Speeds reached as high as 100 miles per hour, according to Overman.
Authorities terminated the pursuit near County Road L and County Road 35 due to poor visibility.
Deputies with the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office assisted with the pursuit and the Nebraska State Patrol also responded.
Mendez is described as driving a red 1995 Honda Accord with Nebraska license plates, 21-DA20. He is described as being 5-foot, 5 inches in height and weighing 130 pounds.
Anyone with information on Mendez's whereabouts can notify their local law enforcement agency.
