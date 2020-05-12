Dawes County

Candidates Votes
Republican Presidential (1)
Donald J. Trump (Inc) 1076
Bill Weld 113
Democrat Presidential (1)
Joe Biden 281
Tulsi Gabbard 9
Bernie Sanders 77
Elizabeth Warren 34
Libertarian Presidential (1
Max Abramson
Daniel Behrman 1
Lincoln Chaffee 3
Jacob Hornberger 2
Jo Jogensen 1
Adam Kokesh 2
Republican Nebraska U.S. Senator (1)
Ben Sasse (Inc) 915
Matt Innis 297
Democrat Nebraska U.S. Senator (1)
Dennis Frank Macek 10
Chris Janicek 71
Larry Marvin 9
Angie Phillips 87
Alisha Shelton 110
Daniel M. Wik 14
Andy Stock 63
U.S. Congress in Nebraska’s Third District (1)
Adrian Smith (Incumbent) 937
Larry Lee Scott Bolinger 68
William Elfgren 40
Aaron Kowalski 64
Dawes County Dist. 3 County Commissioners
Tony W. Johnson 122
Levi Grant 153
Nebraska Legislature Dist. 43
Tom Brewer (Inc) 866
Tanya Storer 953

