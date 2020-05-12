Kimball County Results

Candidate Votes
Republican Presidential (1)
Donald J. Trump (Inc) 968
Bill Weld 41
Democrat Presidential (1)
Joe Biden 103
Tulsi Gabbard 3
Bernie Sanders 18
Elizabeth Warren 4
Libertarian Presidential (1)
Daniel Behrman 2
Jacob Hornberger 1
Jo Jogensen 1
Adam Kokesh
Max Abramson
Lincoln Chaffee
Republican Nebraska U.S. Senator (1)
Ben Sasse (Inc) 671
Matt Innis 352
Democrat Nebraska U.S. Senator (1)
Dennis Frank Macek 6
Chris Janicek 44
Larry Marvin 5
Angie Philips 31
Alisha Shelton 23
Daniel M. Wik 1
Andy Stock 1
U.S. Congress in Nebraska’s Third District (1)
Adrian Smith (Inc) 819
Larry Lee Scott Bolinger 38
William Elfgren 41
Justin Moran 52
Aaron Kowalski 37
County Commissioner (1 seat)
Carl Stander 494
Justin Perry 372
Jim Wertz 133
Kimball School Board (3)
Heather Norberg (Inc) 296
Carrie M. Tabor (Inc) 174
Laura Perry 248
Lanny Little 510
Jennifer Griebel 264
Maggie Laughlin 264
Albert Hargreaves 505
Tom O’Brien 363
Chauncey G. Pedersen 523
Ag Society Tax Levy
For 758
No 518
Plains Historical Society Levy
For 675
Against 598
Dix Rural Cemetery District Tax Levy
For 80
No 40
Potter Rural Cemetery Property Tax Levy
For 7
Against 4

