LOOKING BACK: The politics of water

Last week, I was writing about the difficulty residents on the south side of the North Platte River faced with bringing irrigation to Gering Valley, called Cedar Flats at the time.

The major stumbling block was the rough badlands terrain south of the river near Scotts Bluff Mountain (now the monument).

With no government assistance of any kind, Mitchell Valley had already begun construction on its canal, despite rudimentary equipment and few resources. That was before any concrete plan had been devised to bring irrigation to the equally fertile Gering Valley.

In August 1897, an agreement was reached between the two groups for water carrying rights. The Mitchell Canal was already large enough to carry the quantities needed to irrigate Gering Valley.

On several occasions, Gering farmers complained the agreement was a mistake. Landowners below the end of the Mitchell Canal proper weren’t lacking for water. But the Gering irrigators were turning their pro rata of water into the canal and at times received as little as half the amount that should have been delivered to that end of the joint canal.

The Mitchell Valley people were having their own problems. When the Mitchell Canal was built, the headgate was located across the state line in Wyoming, so the water filing appropriation had to be made in that state. It turned out to be a poor strategy.

On a few occasions, Nebraska Gov. Roy Cochran called out Scottsbluff and Gering National Guard units to control alleged “riots” when Mitchell irrigators tried to ignore an order to close the Wyoming headgate to accommodate irrigators downstream.

When water was running at night in the Gering Canal, the canal bank was cut to run the water back to Mitchell.

Public opinion was running high against Cochran, who was voted out of office. Most of the local people believed the incidents were nowhere near a riot. Plus it would have cost much less, with just as satisfactory an outcome, if he had allowed local law enforcement to handle the issue.

Gering Valley avoided Mitchell’s mistake by locating its intake and first section farther downstream within Nebraska. Gering had other problems, primarily getting the canal across two miles of badlands.

Two heavy fills were made just northwest of Gering. One of them washed out and the other settled, requiring a complete rebuild.

The solution came from former Alliance banker and local landowner Frank Sands. Instead of rebuilding the heavy fill across the wide canyon, he rebuilt along the canyon’s contours. He reasoned that if it didn’t hold as the loose earth settled, washouts would be small, so there wasn’t much need to rebuild.

Water came to the town of Gering in August 1902 and progress in farming took off at a rapid pace. However, real irrigation wasn’t accomplished in general until the 1904 crop season.

During that time, some of the smaller canal companies benefited, bringing needed water to the outlying areas.

