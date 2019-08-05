Platte Valley Bank to close Minatare branch Friday, Nov. 1

MINATARE — At the end of the business day on Friday, Nov. 1, the Platte Valley Bank Minatare branch will officially close.
"The decline in the population of the City of Minatare and the economic impact of that decline has led our company to this difficult decision," said Zac Karpf, chief operating officer of Platte Valley Bank. "We’ve been noticing declining levels of transactions at the Minatare branch over several years."
Not only has the bank business declined over the years, the town itself has changed dramatically.
"I worked at the Minatare bank in high school," Karpf said. "The town had a grocery store, a manufacturing company, a used car dealership, a gas station and more. When those kinds of changes happen over time, it doesn’t make as much business sense having a full service bank at that location."
Another reason for declining business at the bank is that more people are banking online. Minatare no longer has a grocery store but is close to Scottsbluff and Gering, so many residents shop and do their banking out of town.
Platte Valley Bank has 19 locations in Nebraska and one in Colorado. Karpf said there are no plans to close any of the other branches. When the Minatare branch closes on Nov. 1, all three employees will transfer to locations in Scottsbluff and Gering.
"We’re going to maintain our ATM in Minatare that can accept deposits and dispense cash," Karpf said. "If the current drive-up location at the bank isn’t feasible, we’ll build a kiosk somewhere else. But we will continue to have that service available for Minatare residents."
Platte Valley Bank will also remain committed to Minatare through sponsorship for events like Tabor Days, the City of Lights Parade and many school activities.
"Aw, shucks," was Minatare Mayor Bob Baldwin’s initial response to the news the bank was closing.
"I don’t know if the closure will adversely affect the city," he said. "I’d like to see the bank stay but I understand it’s a business decision. We’re appreciative the bank is giving us some say in what happens to the building. And it’s good to know all the employees will still have jobs."
The original cornerstones of the building indicate it was built circa 1910. Karpf said it’s still a very nice building. After the closure of the Minatare branch, Platte Valley Bank will donate the real estate to a government agency or non-profit in the area that would like to use the space.
"We’ve talked with community officials about the status of the building and we should be able to make an announcement in August," Karpf said. "We don’t want to have another vacant building in the downtown area. We’d like someone to get good use out of it because there’s a lot of history in that building."
The bank opened in 1963 as the Minatare State Bank and operated independently until 1989 when it was purchased by First National Bank of Morrill.
In 1996 the bank became part or Platte Valley National Bank, which was renamed Platte Valley Bank in 2008.