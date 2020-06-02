Ten new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Panhandle Public Health Department on Tuesday. All 10 are in Scotts Bluff County.

“That brings our positives up to 151,” Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said.

Three cases, a man over 80, and two women in their 30s, are currently listed as unknown exposures.

“The ones that are unknown are because we are just now starting their investigations,” Schnell said.

The remaining positives have been confirmed to be close contacts of previous cases, including two males, one in his teens and one in his 40s. The rest are women, with one in each of the following age groups: teens, 20s, 30s, 50s and 70s.

Out of the 151 cases, 86 have recovered. Of the total cases, 20 have been hospitalized.

TestNebraska will be conducting testing events around the state again this week. Locations, dates and times in the Panhandle are as follows:

— Chadron, 355 E. Norfolk Ave., Chadron; June 3, 8 a.m. to noon

— Alliance, Alliance Fire Department, 315 E. Cheyenne Ave.; June 4, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Scottsbluff, 18 W. 16th St.; June 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— Oshkosh, 115 W. 1st St.; June 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— Sidney, 2103 Illinois Street, June 7, 8 a.m. to noon.

Anybody who wishes to be tested are required to complete an assessment at TestNebraska.com. The assessment can be completed via computer or by phone. If an individual does not have internet access, a relative or friend can help them complete the assessment.

Once the assessment is complete, applicants will receive an email from TestNebraska informing them of their eligibility. Those who are eligible will be able to select a location and time that is convenient. A confirmation email will include a bar code, which needs to be printed off and brought to the testing site.